

Lionel Messi lifts the Copa América on July 10, 2021 in Maracanã.

Photo: Alexandre Schneider / .

2021 was a successful year for the sport with the return of the main competitions such as the Olympic Games, the Eurocup or the America’s Cup and the fan recorded in the retina those epic moments that the athletes offered both together and individually.

That is why in this list and in no specific order we will review some great moments of the sport in the year that ends.

Messi gets his long-awaited title with Argentina

Lionel Messi had a pending task at the national team level and he fought so hard until he managed to complete it. In July, after more than 15 years in the Argentine national team, a retirement and after losing three finals in a row (World Cup in Brazil 2014, Copa América 2015 and Copa América Centenario 2016) Messi was finally able to celebrate a trophy with Albiceleste by beating Brazil in the final of the Copa América 2021 with a goal from Angel Di María.

We're continuing our countdown of the top 10 videos of the year! At No. 9: The moment Messi and Argentina became Copa America Champions

Verstappen achieves the impossible: end Hamilton’s hegemony

The dictatorship that Lewis Hamilton imposed on Formula 1 by winning six of the last seven championships seemed like it would not change early in the season. However, on the final lap of the championship, in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen accelerated through the last corner to claim the title, his first in motorsport’s top flight.

Tom Brady does it again: wins his seventh Super Bowl

In March 2020 all the alarms went off and not precisely because of the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic by the WHO. After 20 years, Tom Brady broke his relationship with the New England Patriots and when everything seemed like he would say goodbye to the NFL he signed with Tampa bay buccaneers. The rest is history: He called in two old acquaintances, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, and took the buccaneer team out as champion in Super Bowl LV.

Atlanta gets a new World Series 26 years later

The Atlanta Braves were able to recover in the absence of their top star, Ronald Acuña Jr., and the suspension of Marcell Ozuna for almost the entire season and despite having different setbacks, they were present in the October Classic, where they beat the Houston Astros to the same title as 1995 lifted by team legends Tom Glavine (MVP), John Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Chipper Jones.

"𝚈𝚘𝚞 𝚐𝚞𝚢𝚜 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚐𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚘 𝚋𝚎 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚕𝚍 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚕𝚒𝚏𝚎."

Djokovic to the Olympus of tennis: wins his Grand Slam 20

Praised by many and criticized by others, the truth is that Novak Djokovic finally sat at the same table as Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer in 2021 by winning his sixth Wimbledon – his third in a row – and reaching his 20th Grand Slam, the The same trophies that the Spanish and the Swiss have. ‘Spoiler’: 2022 could close with Djokovic as the greatest.