12/13/2021 at 4:41 PM CET

Leo Messi, after the result of the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League 2021-22, will return to Santiago Bernabeu, a stadium in which he played 22 games with the FC Barcelona shirt. During these duels, of four competitions, he scored 15 goals and won 11 times.

Messi’s unforgettable moments in the white coliseum begin with his first presentation, on November 19, 2005, a match in which Barça won 0-3 with an exhibition and a double from Ronaldinho. That day Frank Rijkaard’s team left the Bernabéu applauded.

Another match to remember Rosario in Madrid was the famous 2-6, on May 2, 2009, a triumph “With title rank & rdquor;, as Joan Laporta also said at the time. The Barça of Guardiola made history with this great victory, in which Messi collaborated with two targets.

Messi also shone with his own light in the match of the Champions League 2010-11 (0-2). He was the author of the two goals, one of them on etiquette when he received from Busquets and faced the frame of Casillas, leaving behind all the rivals who came his way, until he surpassed the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

More unforgettable matches

Messi, likewise, left his stamp at the Bernabéu on March 23, 2014 (3-4), day in which he signed a hat-trick and supported Barça in the fight for the League, with the Barça team being one point behind Madrid (69-70) on matchday 29. Messi, after the last goal, kissed the shield before the white fans.

Also unforgettable for Barcelona fans was the match on April 23, 2017, signing a double in a 2-3 win and leaving an iconic image in the celebration of the last goal, in the last gasp of the match, taking off his shirt and showing it to the stands, so that everyone would know who had sentenced the duel.

Total, Messi has played 22 games in the Real Madrid field, with a balance of 11 victories (50%), four draws (18.1%) and seven defeats (31.8%). In these games he has accumulated almost 2,000 minutes (1,903) and has scored 15 goals (in five consecutive games he saw the door).

The last game that Messi played in the Real Madrid field it did not take place at the Bernabéu. The Argentine, like the rest of the Barça team, played it at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, in Valdebebas. Barça lost 2-1.