11/09/2021 at 20:35 CET

The captain of the albiceleste carried out the first practices under the orders of Lionel Scaloni at the Ezeiza property. He arrived between cotton wool, but ready to add minutes to help the team get closer to the goal of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup.

When Lionel Messi crosses the main entrance of the Argentinian National Team in Ezeiza he feels a special tickle. He smiles and embraces his teammates from the Albiceleste, with whom he lived the most important moment of his career: the consecration in the Copa América after 28 years and against Brazil.

There is such a strong bond with the group that their presence harmonizes. He feels loved, respected, accompanied and part of the humor that he enjoys so much from Rodrigo De Paul and Papu Gomez. He feels at ease, like one more member of the champions, even if he is the most special of all.

El Diez, the top scorer in the history of the blue and white with 80 goals, always showed his preference for wearing the shirt of his country. But in addition, each summons also represents another step towards the goal of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022, which is getting closer and closer.

Argentina is in the second position with 25 points, behind the leader Brazil that has 31. If he achieves both victories, he is practically classified for the World Cup. Hence, beyond the fact that teams have the obligation by statute to yield to footballers for qualifying matches for the World Cup, Lionel Messi has decided to travel even though he is not one hundred percent to face Uruguay and Brazil.

Leo arrived in the morning accompanied by his PSG teammates Angel Di María and Leandro Paredes. This afternoon he did exercises different from the rest of the team with Paredes. La Pulga dragged a hamstring discomfort and a blow to his left knee, which sidelined him from the last two games with PSG (the Champions League match against Leipzig and the Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux).

The coach’s idea is for him to play a few minutes against Uruguay on Friday in Montevideo, and complete the ninety minutes against Brazil next Tuesday in San Juan. Yesterday afternoon Messi returned to training from 5:00 p.m. in a differentiated way. And in the coaching staff they are optimistic with his evolution, although they will wait until the last instance to define how long he will play. And add it to the tasks with the group. They do not want to risk it, thinking above all about giving him more recovery time so that he is in optimal conditions to face Verdeamarelha.

This Wednesday they will train again in the morning and on Thursday they will do it at a time to be confirmed, and then travel to Montevideo and stay focused while waiting for the duel against Uruguay, on Friday night.

After the game, the delegation will return to Buenos Aires and the panel will train on Saturday, Sunday and Monday before traveling to San Juan where it will face Brazil. It should be remembered that Argentina and Brazil have a game less played due to the suspension at 5 minutes of the classic that they equaled without goals in São Paulo last September.

And that the Albiceleste leads by nine points to Uruguay, which is in fifth place in access to the playoffs with six dates remaining to finish the South American competitions.

It is a key week for the Albiceleste and for Lionel Messi. Still between cotton wool, he wants to be part and help his team to seal the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.