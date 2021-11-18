11/17/2021 at 8:11 PM CET

Joel xaubet

Argentina is sweet, after managing to lift the America Cup, the albiceleste has certified during this break its presence in the next Qatar World Cup 2022 after drawing 0 against Brazil. Leo Messi has been a fundamental piece in both achievements and has wanted to show his joy for the successes of his team through Instagram.

The Argentine star has assured that achieving the pass to the World Cup is “the icing on the cake in a very special year“Where the Argentine team in addition to getting their presence in the next World Cup event without complications, He was also crowned the best team in the long-awaited Copa América, a championship that had resisted him in recent years.

Messi, focused on PSG

On the other hand, the best in the world, he has not forgotten his obligations to his club, PSG. Messi added that after achieving his goals with Argentina, wants to focus fully on his duties in France: “Now it’s time to change the focus because I still have eager to continue fighting to achieve the goals that we set ourselves here at PSG and I want to keep focused and working to achieve it. “

Thus, Leo Messi closes a great year with the Argentine team. A 2021 that will seek to close with the well-deserved Ballon d’Or. The Argentine star is the favorite to win the award after a spectacular year with Barça and Argentina.