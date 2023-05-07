Meta Alert About Malware Posing As Artificial Intelligence

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, warns that hackers are taking advantage of the interest in new artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as ChatGPT, to induce Internet users to install malicious code on their devices.

In April, security analysts at the social networking giant found malicious software posing as ChatGPT or similar AI tools, Meta’s chief information security officer Guy Rosen told reporters.

ill-intentioned acts

He recalled that malicious actors (hackers, spammers, etc.) are always on the lookout for the latest trends that “capture the imagination” of the public, such as ChatGPT. This OpenAI interface, which enables seamless dialogue with humans to generate code and text such as emails and dissertations, has generated great enthusiasm.

Rosen said Meta has detected fake Internet browser extensions that claim to contain generative AI tools but actually contain malware designed to infect devices.

It is common?

Yes, it’s common for malicious actors to capture the interest of netizens with flashy developments, tricking people into clicking booby-trapped web links or downloading data-stealing programs.

“We have seen this in other popular topics, such as scams motivated by the immense interest in digital currencies,” Rosen said. “From a malicious actor’s perspective, ChatGPT is the new cryptocurrency,” she noted.

Malware Detection

Meta detected and blocked more than 1,000 web addresses that are promoted as promising tools similar to ChatGPT, but are actually traps set by hackers, according to the tech company’s security team.

Meta has yet to see generative AI being used as anything more than bait by hackers, but is gearing up for it to be used as a weapon, something it sees as inevitable, Rosen said.

“Generative AI holds great promise and bad actors know it, so we all need to be very vigilant,” he said.

At the same time, Meta teams are looking at ways to use generative AI to defend against hackers and their deceptive online campaigns.

“We have teams already thinking about how (generative AI) could be abused and the defenses we need to put in place to counter that,” Meta’s head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said during the same briefing.

“We are preparing for that,” Gleicher said.