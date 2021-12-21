They have done an investigation in which it has been discovered that many private companies were using accounts to monitor and hack at political targets or journalists.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has just published a study in which it is discovered that surveillance or hacking groups have been used to attack more than 50,000 people from 100 different countries.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s Head of Security Policy, has said that “cybermercenaries often insist that their surveillance software and services are intended to track criminals and terrorists,” but in reality They use technology to spy on anyone they have been paid for.

“These are journalists, human rights defenders, activists, dissidents, clerics, political opposition figures and their families,” he also said, making it clear that gone after people who are not dangerous.

From Meta they have made a list of companies that have dedicated themselves to carrying out indiscriminate surveillance all over the world.

There were seven companies and among his clients was the United States government itself. They are as follows:

Cobwebs Technologies, an Israeli company with offices and clients in the US that ended up with 200 accounts deleted for collecting information from other people. Cognyte, also Israeli, lost another 100 accounts for the same. Black cube, of the same nationality as the previous ones, has a past of spying on journalists and according to Meta, he had in his sights many people in the medical, energy and academic sectors, from Palestine to Russia. Bluehawk CI, of which 100 accounts were eliminated for posing as journalists to obtain information and install malware on them. BellTroX, from India, which had 400 accounts blocked because they posed as politicians, lawyers, activists and members of religious organizations in Angola, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Iceland. Cytrox, from Macedonia, which has engaged in direct hacking of journalists. An unidentified Chinese organization, which used malware to spy on minority groups in areas like Myanmar and Hong Kong.

Meta’s answer

From the company they have sent messages to the companies to stop them from carrying out these acts. What’s more, have contacted the more than 50,000 people under surveillance and they have been given tips to protect their accounts.

Many accounts have been deleted and lawsuits against these companies are being studied, although surely more cases like these will be uncovered in the future.

Meetings with political parties, statements by Zuckerberg about the privacy of its users … Facebook has started its image cleaning campaign, but it has so many stains that it remains to be seen if this treatment will be enough to restore its name to the shine it lost ago already a while

By revealing all this information, the problem of online target surveillance becomes more visible. There are companies that do this type of work and, as has been discovered, they do not go after criminals.

Meta has also dropped that these companies do not always break laws, since the use of a social network to access information from another person is not a crime. Although yes that there are methods for the police to act with legality and transparency.

These methods that the company that owns Facebook and Instagram have established are not those used by surveillance companies. According to Gleicher himself “These companies are designed to hide who their clients are. If a foreign government wants to make it difficult for public defenders, it hires a company like this one.”

The Zuckerberg company tries to eliminate this type of activity, but it is not easy and there are many more problems on Facebook. We can only advise you to be careful and that if someone talks to you through social networks in a suspicious way, stay tuned, they may want your information.