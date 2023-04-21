Meta will lay off thousands more employees

The parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, Meta, has started a new wave of layoffs after Mark Zuckerberg announced earlier this year that 2023 was going to be the company’s “year of efficiency”.

According to Reuters, the firm would have dispensed with technical workers in the technology area, especially engineers. Precisely, the new layoffs at Meta have caused frustration among those employees who continue to work in the company and doubt whether it is really worth continuing to work for it.

This is the second wave of mass layoffs that the company has carried out in less than a year, according to hypertextual. The one that started with everything was in November 2021, when Zuckerberg confirmed that he was going to do without 11,000 employees, the equivalent of 13% of his workforce. Already in March, the CEO of Meta again announced a new round of layoffs that would affect another 10,000 workers.

In total, there would be 4,000 workers

The layoffs will also affect 4,000 employees, reports Vox. This is likely a part of the 10,000 job cuts that Meta previously confirmed.

Mark Zuckerberg Head of Meta (former Facebook)

The announcement actually came just a few weeks after Mark Zuckerberg unveiled “the year of efficiency” and claimed to be working to make the company leaner and less expensive. Efficient in tasks and dismissals, it seems.

Meta has also abandoned projects with the aim of improving their income and coping with the bad economic situation they are going through. Despite this, they continue to develop in the metaverse, for which they have invested millions and millions of dollars, and in artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Mass layoffs are not unique to Meta these days, as other big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft have also cut staff of late, following in the footsteps of Twitter after its acquisition of Elon Musk.