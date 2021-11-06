The crypto payment processor “Bitfinex Pay” has been integrated with MetaMask, the popular browser wallet. Which could open a door to millions of new users of the cryptocurrency market.

This integration, which officially started on Friday, will provide MetaMask’s 10 million active users with full access to Bitfinex Pay. By logging into their wallet, MetaMask users will have the ability to send and receive cryptocurrency payments through the crypto payment processor Bitfinex Pay.

Bitfinex Pay is a crypto payment processor which allows companies or merchants to receive payments in cryptocurrencies for products sold or services provided. Source: Bitfinex

Also, merchants who want to accept payments through Bitfinex Pay will first need to create an account and verify their identity with Bitfinex. Once the data is confirmed, merchants can begin integrating the Bitfinex Pay tool to their stores on the web.

Bitfinex Pay CTO Paolo Ardoino described the MetaMask wallet as a “ubiquitous tool in the digital token space.” As evidenced by the large number of software users and the massive entry of millions of new users to decentralized finance, or DeFi.

MetaMask has played a key role in attracting new users to the cryptocurrency market. In October, MetaMask partnered with three institutional cryptocurrency investors BitGo, Qredo and Cactus Custody.

Furthermore, the demand for crypto payment processors is expected to increase as digital assets become more common and are adopted by more areas of the economy.

The MetaMask software is a web browser add-on and is also in an application format for a Smartphone, this software acts as a cryptocurrency wallet. MetaMask allows us to create a wallet for Ethereum and ERC-20 based tokens. Additionally, it allows you to connect with different dApps and also allows you to access other selected and compatible Blockchains.

It should be noted that currently MetaMask, in addition to connecting to the Ethereum Blockchain, can also be connected to other Blockchains. For example, it offers the possibility of connecting to the “Binance Smart Chain” this allows decentralized access to different Blockchains in the same service.

The main advantage of MetaMask is that it is a very simple browser extension to install. It can be located without inconvenience or difficulty, within the Google Chrome browser extensions store.

In addition to being available for the Google Chrome browser. It is also available for Chromium-based browsers.

Chromium is the source code for the Google Chrome browser. This source code is also used in Microsoft Edge, Opera and Brave browsers. This latest «Brave» browser offers a high degree of security and privacy for cryptocurrency transactions.

Also, the security of MetaMask is very high. All data is generated on the user’s computer (either on a computer or on a smartphone). In addition, once the access credentials are created, if we do not store them, they are deleted. This indicates that access cannot be regained in the event of loss of recovery data.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related