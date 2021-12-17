Key facts:

A compelling metaverse will require improvements in hardware, software, and Internet connectivity.

Intel plans to reach a capacity of one sextillion processes per second in 5 years.

Achieving truly immersive metaverses could be a goal that won’t be reached so soon, according to an article posted on the Intel blog. The post, signed by Raja Koduri, a senior executive of the corporation, states that it would require a 1000-fold increase in computational efficiency from its current state.

Koduri, responsible for the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics area of ​​one of the largest manufacturers of integrated circuits in the world, believes that bringing the metaverse concept to reality will require exponentially greater computing power than that available in the best existing tools.

According to the executive, the metaverses correspond to an aspiration to “enable rich environments of virtual and augmented reality, in real time and globally interconnected that will allow billions of people to work and play, collaborate and socialize” virtually.

However, creating a compelling digital universe would require, not only hardware improvements, but also software and Internet connectivity level, Koduri thinks. The process would involve creating detailed avatars and rendering data from gestures, audio, objects etc. in real time, and then transferring it to cyberspace with minimal latencies.

Now imagine solving this problem at scale, for hundreds of millions of users simultaneously, and you quickly realize that our current computing, storage, and network infrastructure is simply not sufficient to support this vision. Raja Koduri, senior vice president and general manager of Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel.

The word metaverse, previously limited to the use of “niche”, became highly popular two months ago when Facebook announced that it would become a corporation focused on this concept, and would change its name to Meta. Since then, large companies with transnational reach, such as Nike, Adidas, Zara and even Times magazine, have been dabbling in metaverses, as CriptoNoticias has reported.

A recent Grayscale report realizes that more than 50,000 people already interact in metaverses through games. However, the number will increase significantly in the coming years with the development of Web 3.0.

Raja Koduri said that Intel projects that, by 2022, they will have new high-performance products, and within 5 years they will reach “zettasclae” computing, that is, computers with a performance of one sextillion floating point operations per second (one zettaflops) .