With its first edition, DC Fandom became a watershed in events related to pop culture, specifically those that have to do with movies and series. And this was not only because they knew how to adjust their concept to the circumstances forced by the health contingency that was in full swing, but because they perfectly understood the online format and took advantage of the possibilities it offers. Except for a certain lack of structure, he found his greatest successes in the dynamism of the development and the clarity of the objectives when exposing and supporting his products – among them of course some long-awaited ones like The Batman -, the result of a full knowledge of them, which allowed them to focus on the most attractive and salable, having as a banner the participation of actors, directors and creatives of the stature of Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson, Patty Jenkins, Brian Michael Bendis, Gal Gadot, Dan Jurgens and Tom king, but above all to do it without losing sight of the fan’s expectations and maintaining a total vocation for entertainment.

We recommend: The Batman: Matt Reeves shares a new look at the hero and Gotham City

22 million visits from 220 countries, during 24 intense hours of continuous transmission, are proof of how well they did things, which has resulted in the different franchise conglomerates, today they are making their own versions. Of course, not everyone has been so lucky when it comes to achieving them, say the recent and somewhat soulless TUDUM, which despite offering interesting previews of Netflix content, fell into a conventional and repetitive dynamic, in addition to being more than a positioner for new proposals of the type The Squid Game – 100% and similar, perhaps it should have waited until it was closer to the return of its representative titles, such as Stranger Things – 96% and Cobra Kai – 100%. The same is the case with the traditional Comic-Con, which after being the world’s great comic convention, and becoming the meeting point for the different studios to present their most spectacular projects; It was shipwrecked between recorded lectures and little opportunity for interaction when moving to virtual realization in 2020, in addition to having lost strength due to the desire of the different platforms to have their own event, which is why they have withdrawn from their program.

We recommend: Spider-Man: No way home will be the end of the franchise says Tom Holland

But hey, they still have to survive and maintain their status by focusing on the world of cartoons, since in the end that was their nature of origin. Although they should not be trusted either, they will have to work to refine their operation and not only bet on the return to the face-to-face, as well as reinvent their concept, since in the imminent new edition of the DC Fandome there is a strong presence of emblematic artists from comics, such as Todd McFarlane, Scott snyder and Greg capulloIt is an indicator that also in that area they could see threatened the place that they had had for so many years. Anyway, we’ll see if they inevitably found their kryptonite, for now the offer in this sense is more than wide and you have to enjoy it.

You may also be interested in: The Batman: reveal first official images of Catwoman and the Riddler