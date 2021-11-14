

Winter 2021-2022 in New York can bring cold and snow “surprise”.

Photo: KENA BETANCUR / . / .

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recognized that three-month climate projections, as potential snow storms are assessed this winter, may change “by surprise”.

“There is a lot of uncertainty when predictions are made so far into the future. Many things can happen that could not be foreseen when the forecast was made, ”meteorologist Tom Di Liberto had already indicated in a NOAA blog.

This year, New York and the East Coast in general, especially in the New England region, are expected to the cold is more intense and appears “as a surprise”In addition to blizzards, AccuWeather, one of the most reliable in the country, had advanced.

It was indicated that, for example, the Buffalo region, north of New York, could have up to 100 inches of snow this season, but the Big Apple will present similar rainfall than last period, although these predictions could change, according to experts.

“Buffalo, New York, is projected to get about 100 inches of snow this winter, slightly above the 95-inch average and notably above last season, during which the city reached a total of 77 inches,” it said. advancement.

There are difficulties in forecasting the behavior of La Niña, which was demonstrated last year, NOAA acknowledged about what happened to the climate in various areas.

“In fact, last December-January was the least La Niña-like pattern… Why? Who knows! But the influence of chaotic climate variability is always there. Yes, even during La Niña, Mother Nature can BE this way sometimes, ”wrote meteorologist Di Liberto.

However, the effects of snowstorms in the tri-state region of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut can come in different ways, as is the case with the phenomenon facing the North Central area of ​​the country, which has unleashed rain, snow, wind and electrical storms.

This Saturday in New York hailstorms were registered in The Bronx, while on long island there was a tornado.

The first winter storm it is impacting the Dakotas and Minnesota the most, however.

This week in New York temperatures are forecast between 40 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, but that can change at any time. Why? As the meteorologist Di Liberto said: “Who knows!”