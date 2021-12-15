The Mets interview to Matt quatraroFollow Joe Espada and Buck Showalter, keep up to date with the Metropolitan Major League manager search as they conduct second-round interviews this week.

One less, two more left

After the Mets interviewed Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro for the second round of the process Tuesday night (according to The New York Post), they are ready to speak with the other two finalists in the next few days. Astros bench coach Joe Espada will be next Thursday and last but not least Buck Showalter, the current favorite, will go on Friday, a source confirmed to Inside the Mets.

ESPN first reported the scheduled order of Espada and Showalter’s second-round interview. Mets owner Steve Cohen will be involved in this stage of the process and the team hopes to make a decision later or next week. With the last interview scheduled for Friday, it seems more likely that a hiring won’t take place until next week.

Joe Espada

Espada was a special assistant to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman in 2014, while Eppler was serving as an assistant general manager at the time. Espada, 46, moved on to Joe Girardi’s staff to become the Yankees’ third base coach from 2015 to 2017. In 2018, Espada was hired by Houston to replace Alex Cora as the team’s bench coach and has been in this role ever since. Espada and Quatraro have also interviewed for the managerial vacancy of the Oakland Athletics.

Buck showalter

As for Showalter, 65, he is the frontrunner for the Mets managerial job and has 20 years of managerial experience with the Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers and Orioles. Showalter led three of the four teams to the postseason during his time as manager. But while Showalter has an impressive track record, he has never played in a World Series. The last box you need to check would be to win a ring, which is something the Mets are trying to do with Cohen, who promised his goal of bringing a title home to Queens within the first three (3) to five (5) years. of his mandate.

Fourth manager in the last five years

The Mets are on the verge of hiring their fourth manager in the past five years, so they seem to be leaning toward a more seasoned candidate like Showalter. Before narrowing the list to three finalists, the Mets also interviewed former Angels and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, Pirates bench coach Don Kelly (retired), Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren and coach. Dodgers first baseman Clayton McCullough.

With information from Pat Ragazzo.

