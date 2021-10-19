Mexican actor Miguel Palmer loses his life at age 79 | Instagram

According to recent information, the actor Miguel Palmer lost his life after suffering two cardiac arrests, who was recognized as a leading man of soap operas and also participated in the telenovela “Los Ricos Also Lloran”.

Valeria Palmer, daughter of Miguel Palmer, was in charge of spreading the sad news, and it is that after several weeks of being in poor health, the first actor lost his life at 79 years of age.

With a tender message that she shared on her official Facebook account, Valeria said goodbye to her father in which, in addition to expressing her great love for him, she announced the exact time of her departure.

15:02. Bye pa, find your light. I stay on this plane with the injection of love that you leave me in my soul and in my gut. And rest the best father in the world. ”, He wrote.

After these words, as expected, social networks were filled with expressions of affection towards the actor’s family, in which, in addition to regretting his loss, they left his family with prompt resignation.

As you may remember, last May when Valeria brought to light the delicate state of health in which the actor was, and pointed out to his father’s ex-partner, Edith Kleiman, of having sedated him for months, in addition to having him completely abandonment, which would have aggravated the actor’s situation.

In fact, just a few days ago, Don Miguel underwent an emergency surgical intervention and although Valeria herself declared that they would come out of it, unfortunately she could not leave the hospital.

It should be noted that so far the causes of death are unknown, but the actor’s departure has left a great void on Mexican television.

As an amateur actor, at the age of 17 he worked on a radio soap opera, La bestia, at the XEVT station in Tabasco.

In 1959 he worked in a play, Tomorrow is ours, and he went to Mexico City following his parents’ idea that he study medicine.

She made her professional debut in the theater in the play Three Authentic Angels with Mauricio Garcés, while her great opportunity came when she obtained an important character in the play Cyrano de Bergerac with Ignacio López Tarso and Patricia Morán, the latter became her godmother and changed his last name to Palmer.