Aleida Núñez captures glances in mini, “the golden girl” | Instagram

Really beautiful! Once again, the beautiful Aleida Núñez captured all eyes, but this time with a special mini that made her look like a golden girl. The beautiful Mexican actress once again used her charms to captivate her followers on social networks and all those who watched her as she passed.

What left many nervous is that Aleida Nunez She seemed to be about to show quite a bit of her famous and beautiful anatomy, as it seemed that her little skirt could betray her at any moment as she walked.

Juan Ferrara’s ex knows that her thing, her thing is to shine and that is why she used for the occasion a fitted gold-colored dress without sleeves and quite short that allowed her to show off her shapely legs and her curvy figure to the maximum.

Seeking the full attention of Internet users, the Mexican actress He posed with his back and turning to the camera with a look more than flirtatious with which he stole thousands of sighs in his social networks immediately.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez complemented her outfit with some beautiful black ankle boots and subtle accessories on her wrists; Without a doubt, what also drew attention is that the actress from La Fea Más Bella was captured with very blonde and abundant hair, looking really spectacular.

Aleida Núñez captures glances in mini, “the golden girl”. Photo: Instagram.

The photograph was shared by the former participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy on November 20, 2020 and exceeded 93 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The famous one accompanied the photo with just an emoji sticking out her tongue and her followers immediately filled her with compliments in the comment box.

Aleida Nunez She has already become an influencer and one of the favorites on social networks. This beautiful woman began her artistic career when she was very young but participating in important Televisa projects, where, although she has not been the protagonist, she has always stood out for her personality and beauty.

The actress is also quite a businesswoman, as she has launched her own brand of women’s clothing, such as jeans and leggings that have the functionality of shaping and making her figure more attractive. What her followers love the most is that Aleida herself is the model of these garments and she frequently shares photographs with them on her social networks. It is a beauty!