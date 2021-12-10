. Carmen Salinas

After several weeks in a coma after suffering a stroke, Mexican actress, producer and businesswoman Carmen Salinas Lozano died at the age of 82 on the night of Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Salinas, who had been hospitalized since November 11 of this year, in a medical center in Mexico City, suffered several health problems that led her to be in intensive care and in a coma. Although her relatives had said that the actress seemed to be recovering, the family confirmed the news of her death through their social networks with an official statement.

“For his painful passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world. It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the actress Carmen Salinas has passed away today, December 9, 2021. We thank all of your expressions of support and respect for our family: as well as the expressions of affection and prayers that you offered to our beloved Carmelita Salinas, ”the statement said.

Similarly, the information on the death of the famous “Corcholata” was confirmed by its producer, Juan Osorio Ortiz, who through his Twitter account wrote “This night will be remembered with great sadness, Carmelita Salinas, that’s it. With God. Leaving us his great legacy ”.

This night will be remembered with great sadness, Carmelita Salinas, you are already with God. Leaving us his great legacy. RIP ✝️ pic.twitter.com/5mTp0Jk29g – juan osorio ortiz (@osoriojua) December 10, 2021

Likewise, and as reported in the statement, details about her funeral services will be released later, the Mexican’s relatives said.

Carmen Salinas spent her last days in a coma, breathing through help

She was hospitalized on November 11 through a statement that read: “The Salinas family shares with you that the first actress Carmen Salinas is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors they take care of it ”.

Carmelita Salinas was in a coma for several days due to a stroke, according to the first medical report released by her granddaughter Carmen Plascencia and her nephew Gustavo Briones. To the media of the Hoy program, her granddaughter Carmen Plasencia said at the time that “my grandmother is in a coma with her organs working naturally, that is, she is making them work. The diagnosis is a stroke and we are waiting to see how it progresses. ”

Who was Carmen Salinas?

Born in Torreón, in the northern state of Coahuila in 1939, the actress was one of the most beloved in the Mexican country, after her recognized appearances in soap operas such as María la del barrio (1975), La misma luna (2007) and Mujeres Asesinas 2, So the news of his death shocked his followers and entertainment personalities.

The channel of the stars wrote: “The world of entertainment dresses in mourning for the sensitive death of the legendary film, theater and television actress Carmen Salinas. Rest in peace 🕊 ”.

The entertainment world is dressed in mourning for the sensitive death of the legendary film, theater and television actress Carmen Salinas. Rest in peace 🕊🙏https: //t.co/Bml7QGfafN – The Stars (@Canal_Estrellas) December 10, 2021

Carmen Salinas went to elementary school at Alfonso Rodríguez, it was in that institution that her desire for art would awaken. It was there that he began his first steps in the artistic world. When he was a little older, Salinas participated in beauty and talent contests, thanks to this, he began to have presentations in theaters of Coahuila and Mexico City such as the famous El Patio nightclub, according to the LA Times.

His foray into the middle of the show took place in the telenovela “The neighborhood” (1964) and was part of the so-called Mexican ficheras cinema for having participated in films such as “The useless life of Pito Pérez” (1970) or being the character of La Corcholata in “Bellas de noche” (1975), reported the Colombian.

His time on television left him 22 soap operas, some of them were ‘María Mercedes’ (1992), ‘María la del Barrio’ (1995-1996), ‘My little mischief’ (1997-1998), ‘Hug me very strong’ (2000-2001) and ‘Until the money do us part’ (2009-2010).

Carmen Salinas married Pedro Plascencia in 1956, with whom she had three children: Pedro, María and Jorge.

In addition, Salinas was also involved in political life by joining the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), of which she was a deputy from 2015 to 2018.

Finally, and according to the Celebrity Neth Worth site, which is specialized in the fortunes of celebrities, Salinas achieved a net worth of a total of USD 20 million, a monetary amount that he accumulated throughout his years as a public figure. .

Today we have to say goodbye with deep sadness to a woman who made history on television and film in Mexico. Her charisma filled any place where she was with light and that is how I will remember her. To his family I express my deepest condolences. QDEP Carmen Salinas. 🖤 ​​pic.twitter.com/tPKfup7pnr – Eugenio Derbez (@EugenioDerbez) December 10, 2021

READ MORE: African-American couple was forced to abandon their American Airlines flight [VIDEO]