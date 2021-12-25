

Former follower of Luz del Mundo recounted the hard time she lived after religious persecution.

Photo: ULISES RUIZ / .

“We are waiting for you in Mexico, we know you don’t have any papers”, was the message that Judith Hernández received from some members of La Luz del Mundo after she decided to leave the church due to accusations of sexual abuse of her former religious leader Naasón Joaquín García.

In an interview with Telemundo, the Mexican revealed that when Naasón Joaquín García was arrested and accused of endless sexual abuse of several followers of La Luz del Mundo he couldn’t believe what was being said about him.

Her fanaticism for religion, especially for Naasón, led her to think that everything that was being said about him was part of a plot, she even dared to write a letter in favor of the religious leader.

“I thought it was a great blessing to write a letter giving my testimony that I had never seen anything bad or criminal conduct by Naasón, ”said Judith Hernández.

As the days progressed, the media reported on new cases of abuse on the part of Naasón Joaquín García, so that Hernández was interested in learning a little more about the accusations against one of the most followed religious leaders in the world.

“It was very difficult for me to realize that I had been deceived, to realize that I had been painted all my life that if I worked in the church, that if I tithed, that if I affronted, they were good works to earn my salvation, “said the Mexican.

But it was until he read the statements of abuse of several minors against Naasón that He remembered the abuse of which he was a victim and that was silent for years: “I was sexually assaulted by a person from the top, from a very important family within the organization at age 14 and I never spoke about it ”.

After remembering the abuse he suffered decided to withdraw from the church, which is why not only her family and friends from the church moved away from her, but also wanted to intimidate her by sending her a search warrant.

Hernández said that his work permit had expired and after a legal battle he received political asylum for religious persecution in 2021.

Following the ruling in her favor by the US authorities, Judith Hernández now helps the people like her who have been victims of La Luz del Mundo and all those who wish to leave the church.