

Apparently, the immigrant from Mexico did not like the approach that some media gave to his story. (Image for illustrative purposes only).

Photo: Ksenia Chernaya / Pexels

A few days ago, a Mexican construction worker went viral when he showed on his YouTube and Facebook channel a large house that he bought in Canada, where he currently resides with his family.

The video shows Diego touring a new home he bought in an Alberta subdivision. Here, he mentions that the intention of the video is not to show off his home, but to show people that they can get what they want by working honestly.

This Sunday, Diego published a new video in which he shows his annoyance due to the fact that a large number of the media, both in Mexico and the United States, replicated the news of the purchase of his house.

Apparently, the immigrant from Mexico did not like the approach they gave to their story.

“I put a message in the most positive and edifying way possible and they transform it by giving it a consumerist and classist title.” When mentioning this, Diego puts an extract from a report from the newspaper El Universal where they say: “He showed off his new house that he bought in Canada, which is located in an exclusive area next to a lake.” Diego says that people who do not know him and who saw that report relate him to someone conceited, which has nothing to do with his way of being.

Diego goes on to say that many media said that he fulfilled his dreams with the great house he bought, but he corrects saying that this is not his dream, since it has nothing to do with any material possession.

Diego also mentions that the media only mentioned how beautiful his house is, but that he would have liked them to also comment on the many scams in Canada that are made to people looking for work there. “Did they mention that you have to be legal? Did they mention that you have to learn the language? Just see how they multiply and maximize fraud: ‘Look at the house that a bricklayer bought in Canada.’ They do not warn that there is a migration process, they do not warn that job offers in networks are fraud”, He commented.

He also commented that some media are putting his family at risk in Mexico, since they made known the neighborhood and the city where he grew up and that is where his parents currently live, at the same time that they mention that his house in Canada is worth $ 12 million. Mexican pesos.

Diego goes on to say that some media commented that he lives in a mansion when this is not true, since For a property to be considered a mansion in Canada it must be more than 10,000 square feet, but your home is only 3,000. In other words, it is considered an average house in Canada.

In the final part of the video, Diego asks the media that, if they are going to mention him in their informative notes, to stick to his original message: “No, I never bragged about it. My message is that all human beings are worth the same no matter where we live. And I share with you a dream that I really have: that one day we can all have the same quality of life that I have here without leaving our countries ”.

Diego Saúl Reyna currently has more than 3.6 million followers on Facebook and just over 2 million on YouTube. In these two platforms, he shows various aspects of his life in Canada with the intention of guiding immigrants who want to go to work in this country.

In the video where he shows his house, Diego explains that it cost him $ 740 thousand dollars and that he gave a 40% down payment and the rest will be paid with a bank loan. He plans to pay off all his debt by paying $ 2,000 a month for the next 5 years.

