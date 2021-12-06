Andres Valencia He is only 10 years old, but he is already considered a infant prodigy of painting, and this Saturday he again demonstrated his skills by painting a live painting with a well-known Caribbean artist called Bradley Theodore at the fair Art Miami and surrounded by people eager to meet him and capture him on video.

The child is of origin Mexican and resident in San Diego, California, and his painting style is reminiscent of the Cubism art movement created by Pablo Picasso.

The agglomeration of journalists and the public around the gallery space Chase Contemporary, where Andrés Valencia has exhibited his works, all of them sold before the closing of Art Miami, forced to put a security cordon, details the agency ..

In his presentation, the The boy traced one of their characteristic faces with charcoal Cubists and then blurred the lines with a gloved finger. In a minute, the canvas placed at Andrés’ height was no longer blank.

Later, the live video shows how the artist Bradley Theodore filled with acrylic paint in bright colors the different fragments that made up the face that Andrés drew.

He had to do it sitting down, because he is a tall man and the painting was at the height of the 10-year-old boy, who speaks perfect Spanish.

Andrés Valencia has become the sensation of Art Miami and in general of the Miami Art Week.

Celebrities such as the Colombian actress have paraded through the Chase Contemporary space Sofia Vergara, that bought one of Andrés’s paintings, whose prices ranged from $ 5,000 to $ 25,000, and the actor Channing tatum, in addition to plastic artists.

Nick korniloff, executive director of Art MiamiHe told the aforementioned agency that when he was organizing this year’s fair and the Chase Contemporary gallery proposed Andrés Valencia, he did not hesitate to accept him as an artist.

“When I saw the photographs and videos I was totally shocked, it couldn’t be real that those pictures were of a child of such a young age,” he said.

Korniloff used words like “extraordinary”, “prodigy” and “unique” to refer to the art of the Mexican child living in California and when asked what Andrés is like he replied: “He is a normal child, a beautiful child, with great personality and creativity.”

Watch the presentation of the boy who causes a sensation at the Miami Art Fair:

