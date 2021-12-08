Oscar Awards 2022: Mexican Films That Could Be Nominated

Everything seems to indicate that there are two Mexican movies that could be nominated in the Oscars 2022 and we will let you know so that you can judge for yourself if you would like them to be nominated for one of the awards.

That’s right, Mexican cinema is celebrating, after it was announced that two national feature films are eligible for the 2022 Oscars.

The best part is that you can see one of them through the platform streaming Netflix, so you don’t want to miss it.

Through its website, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States revealed the lists of eligible films in the categories of Best International Film and Best Documentary, which include Mexican productions.

So below we will talk a little about them so that you do not miss them and you can comment on it:

1

A cop movie

The first is A Cop Movie, a production that appears on the list of feature films that may be eligible in the Best Documentary section.

This original Mexican Netflix production premiered just last November 5 and was well received by the Academy and could be nominated, to the extent of being considered eligible for the statuette.

“Following the family tradition, Teresa and Montoya join the police, only to find that their convictions and hopes are crushed by a dysfunctional system. In the face of the hostility to which they are exposed, they only have their love bond as a refuge. of a cinematographic experiment that plays with the limits of fiction and documentary, A police film immerses the viewer in an unusual space. The film puts the spotlight on the police, one of the most controversial institutions in Mexico and the world “, relates the synopsis.

2

Fire night

In the case of Best International Film, where last year I am no longer here it was left on the road without a nomination, is the film Noche de fuego (Prayers for the Stolen) by Tatiana Huezo.

However, this film has not been released for the country through the platform, but they say that it will be “available soon in Mexico.”

“In a lonely town in the Mexican mountains, girls cut their hair like boys and have hiding places under the ground. Ana and her two best friends take the houses of those who have fled and dress as women when no one sees them. their own impenetrable universe, magic and joy abound; meanwhile, their mothers train them to escape from those who make them slaves or ghosts. But one day, one of the girls doesn’t make it to her hiding place in time. A free adaptation of Jennifer Clement’s 2014 novel, “reads the synopsis.