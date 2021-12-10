Mammoths were always considered the most impressive mammals in the world, since they existed approximately 4.8 million years ago and without a doubt their remains have given an idea of ​​the majesty of these animals.

It should be noted that according to experts, the social structure of mammoths was probably very similar to that of the pachyderms we know today, as they used to live in herds.

Throughout history, several species of this impressive animal have been made known, the woolly mammoth being the best known of all, as remains of these animals have been found in North America, Eurasia and Africa.

Now, life and fate caused a mammoth to lose its life in Aztec territory, millions of years before it was known as Mexico, and its remains were found in the state of Puebla.

It is one of the most impressive specimens in history. Photo: Cuartoscuro

Mexican mammoth

The finding was shared by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) of Mexico reported, as they shared that the remains of a mammoth were found in the center of the state of Puebla.

It should be noted that the corresponding authorities assured that the fossils date back no less than 10,000 years, before today, and it is a cemetery located in the municipality of Los Reyes de Juárez, in the eastern part of the state.

“It is possibly an elderly male Columbian mammoth that lived approximately 10,000 years before the present,” says the INAH in its press release.

Although the finding was publicly commented on a couple of days ago, the remains of the mammoth were found since last October while a cemetery was preparing more burial pits.

According to the INAH account, the cemetery employee’s backhoe ran into what he believed was a root, but when he put much more force, dozens of fragments that appeared to be bones of surprising size and weight jumped out.

Once the competent authorities were notified, the paleontological excavation began, and fortunately the skeleton was almost completely recovered, and the first defense had an initial measurement of two meters 90 centimeters.

While the second fender, which was broken by the worker’s machine, had to be taken apart, and once the pieces were joined, it was determined that it was a mammoth.

Like a puzzle

According to the first inspections by IHAH experts, it was established that they were “megafauna bones from the Pleistocene,” a species that existed about 10,000 years ago.

According to the rest of the findings, it was possible to recover the fragmented skull, in addition to 70% of the pelvis and some rib fragments, while the most complete of these retains 60% of its original size.

So far it is known that the pieces were transferred to the INAH Center in the state of Puebla and it was reported that to avoid deterioration of the bone, the skull was removed immersed in a hardened sediment box and will be carefully cleaned at its facilities.

So far the weight, age and sex of the

majestic find. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

The biologist Iván Alarcón, responsible for the identification of the animal, commented that after cleaning and “assembling” the pieces, they hope to be able to confirm the basic data of the specimen such as its age, sex and species.

