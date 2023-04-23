Mexican model performs the best cosplay of Princess Peach that we have seen on the Internet

The madness for Super Mario Bros. The Movie does not stop two weeks after its premiere. With just 15 days in theaters, this film is already the highest grossing of 2023. It is expected to continue breaking records thanks to the impressive performance of the dubbing actors.

Jack Black as Bowser is undoubtedly the most stellar performance in the film. But that doesn’t minimize the rest of the cast’s performances, among which Anya Taylor-Joy’s as Princess Peach also stands out.

Their concept of Princess Peach ruling the Toads is brutal. The dresses that are adapted from the Nintendo video game faithfully reflect what we have always seen of this character, who is one of the iconic ones for the generations that have been consuming this franchise since the mid-eighties.

The Mexican model Elia Fery, who we have seen perform all kinds of interpretations in the world of cosplay, made one of the best Princess Peach we have seen on the Internet.

From the golden crown with the precious stones, the blonde hair with the exact hairstyle of the character and the pink dress with its white gloves are combined with the face of the model, cosplayer and Mexican singer.

TO Elia Ferry We often see her do Dragon Ball characters. This one from Nintendo, specifically from Super Mario Bros, is an initiative that was perfect for him.