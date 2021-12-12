

Different personalities from the Mexican political arena spoke out for the death of Vicente Fernández.

The death of Vicente Fernández at 81 years of age, has shocked this Sunday not only characters of music in Mexico and around the world, also different personalities of Mexican politics have spoken about it, sending messages of condolences to their family, friends and fans of ‘El Rey de las Rancheras’.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a heartfelt message to Vicente Fernández’s admirers through his Twitter account, whom he recognized as a “symbol of the ranchera song of our time”.

I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad. – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 12, 2021

For her part, Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of the Mexican president, also sent a hug to family and friends for the loss of Vicente Fernández, through the social network Facebook.

“Geez, this morning, the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Vicente Fernández, an icon of ranchera music who sang for so many generations, has passed away. A hug to your family and friends. Rest in peace and your music, let it resonate wherever you go, ”Gutiérrez Müller wrote.

Likewise, the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, added his condolences for the loss of “El Charro de Huentitán”, Jalisco, who died this Sunday at 6:15 in the morning, according to the official statement released by his relatives in the account of Fernández’s Instagram.

“A great figure in Mexican music and a huge contemporary personality,” Ebrard commented on Twitter.

My condolences to Gerardo Fernández, brothers, family and friends for the death of Don Vicente Fernández, a great figure in Mexican music and a huge contemporary personality. Rest in peace. I hug the Fernández family.— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) December 12, 2021

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, sent her words of encouragement to Vicente Fernández’s family and friends; “Today we say goodbye to Vicente Fernández. His unique voice and songs are a musical legacy for popular culture, “he said on the same social network at noon this Sunday.

Today we say goodbye to Vicente Fernández. His unmatched voice and songs are a musical legacy for popular culture. My condolences to his family, friends and followers. May he rest in peace.— Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) December 12, 2021

Similarly, the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, published a photograph with the ‘Rey de las Rancheras’, along with an emotional message recalling that for the state and in general for all of Mexico Vicente Fernández was a “legend who with his talent He gave voice to the feelings of millions around the world ”.

He emphasized that unfortunately this Sunday, December 12, “he leaves us one of the greatest icons of music and Mexicanness.” He also sent his words of encouragement to family and friends with the phrase: “We will not stop clapping”.

Jalisco and Mexico are in mourning. The legend who with his talent gave voice to the feelings of millions around the world leaves us as one of the greatest icons of music and Mexicanity. RIP Vicente Fernández, our Charro de Huentitán. We will not stop clapping. pic.twitter.com/69YJl5qldS— Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) December 12, 2021

Among the different personalities of the Mexican political arena, the mayor of Guadalajara, Pablo Lemus Navarro, also spoke, who confirmed that the “memory and legacy” of Vicente Fernández “will accompany us forever.”

I am very sorry for the death of Don Vicente Fernández, the greatest exponent of ranchera music in the world and a great person. A big hug to your family and loved ones. I am sure that his memory and his legacy will be with us forever.— Pablo Lemus Navarro (@PabloLemusN) December 12, 2021

The Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, accompanied her message of condolence with a charro bow, characteristic of the ones Don Chente wore.

