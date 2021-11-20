Multiple prospects of the majors especially mexicans were added to roster from Big leagues of their respective teams.

Adrián Martínez, pitcher, San Diego Padres

Adrián Martínez is one of the brightest promises that the Padres have in the Minor Leagues, he already saw action in Triple-A in 2021 and did not disappoint anyone, setting a 7-3 mark with a 2.45 ERA in 80 innings with 83 strikeouts. , but before that he was in Double-A where he lost 5 games and won 1, 5.28 ERA and 39 K.

Matinés, 24, 6’2 tall and 200 pounds, hails from Mexicali, Mexico, has been signed since February 2015. The San Diego Padres added him to the roster on November 7, 2021.

Brandon Valenzuela, catcher, San Diego Padres.

Valenzuela, a native of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, plays in advanced class-a with the San Diego Padres and on November 19 he was added to the San Diego Padres roster to protect him from rule 5 of prospects.

Brandon, 20, 6’0 feet tall and 170 pounds, is coming off batting for AVG’s 299. With 6 home runs, 62 RBIs, 101 hits, 21 doubles and 3 triples in the Minors in 2021, his defense isn’t the best, but he’s improving season after season.

Alan Rangel, pitcher, Atlanta Braves

Rangel, also a native of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, was protected by the Atlanta Braves after being added to the 40-man roster. He is a 24-year-old 6’2 tall and 170 pounds, coming off a 7-7 record with a 3.87 ERA in 104 innings with 136 strikeouts, undoubtedly a high strikeout rate.

Rangel has been with the Atlanta Braves since 2014.

Gerardo Carillo, pitcher, Washington Nationals

Carillo was traded from the Angels Dodgers in the trade that other Dodgers prospects were also in in order to get Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.

The Washington Nationals added him to the 40-man roster, who hails from Guadalajara Mexico, at 23 years old at 5’10 tall and 170 pounds has not had a brilliant season in the Minor Leagues, setting a record of 3- 7 with a 4.76 ERA over 96 innings with 108 strikeouts.

Daniel Duarte, pitcher, Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are unwilling to see another team take Daniel Duarte, who is coming off a 2-2 record with a 4.56 ERA in 23 innings with 42 strikeouts in MLB 2021.

Duarte de Huatabampo, Sonora, Mexico, is 6’0 feet tall, 170 pounds and 24 years old, has been in the Minor Leagues since 2015, was first signed by the Texas Rangers, then claimed by the Kansas City Royals and by last signed by Cincinnati Reds.