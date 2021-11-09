

The people reportedly paid between $ 8,000 and $ 9,600 to be brought to the US side of the border.

LOS ANGELES – A Mexican who guided more than a dozen migrants through an underground drainage pipe on the US-Mexico border During a storm, and that caused the death of one of them, he was sentenced this Monday to almost four years in prison in a federal court in San Diego, California.

Leobardo Soto Toledo pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges for the death of a migrant in the incident that occurred on January 29.

The deceased was identified as Diego Soto Castro, brother of the accused.

Federal Judge Cynthia Bashant today sentenced Soto Toledo to 45 months in prisonreported the San Diego Union Tribune newspaper.

According to the DOJ indictment, Soto Toledo led 14 people into the pipeline, which terminates on the U.S. side in a grate located approximately one and a half miles (2.4 kilometers) east of the San Juan port of entry. Ysidro.

The Mexican’s job was supposedly yelling for help to distract the officers as the other migrants fled through a swampy area.

But when Border Patrol agents answered the emergency call and opened the grill, Soto Toledo’s brother He was found dead along with a woman who was unconscious in the storm-flooded pipeline. The woman was taken to the hospital and recovered.

In the investigation, the DOJ determined that the people who entered the pipeline paid between $ 8,000 and $ 9,600 to be brought to the United States, the newspaper reported.

Soto Toledo would be paid $ 500 for the job. The Mexican defense attorney said that he was one more victim of human trafficking networks that take advantage of the economic difficulties faced by border residents.

