The first window of the FIBA Americas Qualifier heading to 2023 World Cup, where it is surprising to see Mexico in the leadership of Group D, a sector that it shares with two powers of the Continent as USA and Puerto Rico.

Taking advantage of the local advantage, the Aztec quintet defeated the Puerto Ricans (90-86) and the group of the “Bars and Stars” with a resounding 97-88.

Both results put Mexico as the sole leader of Group D, and in a great position to move into the next phase.

“They were two very difficult teams, against the classic and then the historic triumph against the USA. Starting with the right foot is of the utmost importance, besides beating the Olympic champion is worth double ”, commented coach Omar Quintero in a conversation with El Fildeo.

Mexico remains undefeated in the World Cup Qualifiers after a huge win over the USA! 🔥🇲🇽 # FIBAWC | #WinForMexico Highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/Cc3rMYwXus – FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) November 30, 2021

“It was a very difficult window, but thank God things were given to us. We believe in this process, you have to be patient and support young people, I am clear that we are going to reach the World Cup. Now that we win we are neither very high nor very low when we lose. You have to enjoy this victory, not every day you beat the number one in the world, “added the strategist.

THAT DOES NOT GIVE YOU MERIT

Although the United States, by NBA rules, could not count on its best players, Quintero dismissed the comments that reduce the complexity of his triumph: “Their coach has three NBA championships and the 12 players they brought are from the NBA. There will always be people who have opinions, but the credit goes to the boys, nobody is going to take that away from them. It is a historic victory that will last forever ”.

In this way, Group D is with Mexico in the lead with a 2-0 record, while the United States and Puerto Rico are 1-1. At the bottom of the sector comes Cuba with a 0-2.

#MexBasquet 🇲🇽🏀 Our selection is in 1st place in Group D. The 1st window of the @FIBAWC Qualifiers ended with 2 wins / 4pts The 2nd window will be in February

02/24 🇨🇺 vs 🇲🇽

02/27 🇺🇸 vs 🇲🇽 Would you like it to be in Mexico again? #nadanosdetiene pic.twitter.com/44HvvkaFJw – Mexico Basketball (@mexbasquet) December 2, 2021

The next qualifying window will be in February 2022, with the Aztec quintet in an unbeatable situation to take the next step in search of their ticket to the next World Cup.