

On January 3, the educational service will resume in the 32 entities of the country.

Photo: Claudio Cruz / . / .

MEXICO CITY – The Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) of Mexico He asked this Sunday to comply with the measures against COVID-19 in the return to face-to-face classes, the unes, after the winter holidays.

In addition, he recalled that in the first weeks of 2022, and in coordination with the local and federal Health authorities, the booster vaccination will be carried out for educational personnel.

In a statement, the Secretariat indicated that to avoid any contagion of COVID-19 it is necessary that the school communities, including teaching and educational support personnel, students, parents, tutors and educational authorities, abide by the recommendations contained in the Guide to Responsible and Orderly Return to Schools. School year 2021-2022.

He pointed out that as established by the current school calendar for public and private schools incorporated into the National Educational System, This January 3, the educational service is resumed in the 32 entities of the country.

He also reported that during the first week of January classes will be suspended, only on Thursday the 6th, so that on Friday the 7th, students and teachers of basic education will carry out their activities normally.

The SEP also recalled that during the first weeks of 2022, booster vaccination will be carried out for teachers, teachers, administrative and educational support staff, to guarantee safety in schools and the operation of the educational service.

The return to class in Mexico after the winter holidays will occur amid a rebound in infections, a figure that on the last day of 2021 exceeded 10,000 cases.

As of December 31, 2021, Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) of Mexico reported that the country accumulated 299,428 deaths and a total of 3,979,723 infections.

The government of Mexico, announced since the arrival of omicron that there would be no extraordinary restriction for these festivities, beyond the “request” to use a mask and hydroalcoholic gel.

Unlike other countries, in Mexico there were no restrictions during the Christmas holidays, despite the rebound in the pandemic.

