11/05/2021 at 02:48 CET

FORMULA 1: Grand Prix of Mexico

A young Grand Prix on the calendar like Mexico’s can make almost definitive differences in the Formula 1 World Championship. Max Verstappen has just won with an insulting superiority in Texas and wants to increase his income of 12 points over Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. The Dutchman, winner of eight races this season, knows that he is facing a track that has traditionally been favorable to him, having beaten Mercedes twice when the German car was playing in another league. Things this season have evened out to such an extent that Red Bull looks stronger on points than their Teutonic rival.

So it is not surprising that Verstappen started as the favorite to win with a quota of [1.65] being a quite acceptable opportunity for anyone who thinks that he will not make mistakes in a weekend where his teammate Sergio Pérez will capture all eyes when racing at home. Checo will try to do a good teamwork – as Austin has already done – seeking to retain a Hamilton who is not waiting for the help of a Bottas who is fully out of Mercedes. That is why the British only quote a quota [3.00] your triumph.

Be careful with Ferrari, which has already been on the podium for several races and now will once again be an important actor with a Charles Leclerc that trades that steps on the drawer to [2.90] for the [6.00] to which a Carlos Sainz is presented who has been gagged in the pit-stops lately. We think that fight is going to be hot with McLarens also bidding for third place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

After giving a good show in Austin, everyone will once again be on the lookout for a Fernando Alonso who has lined up for the FIA. Your career may be a grand door-a podium to [20.00]- or nursing – an abandonment to [4.50]- after having a tough time in the last race with the Alfa Romeo duo of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi. The most logical thing would be to think that the Asturian could be in the top-6 at quota [4.00].

The circuit is buzzing and to a certain extent technical. They can be factors that allow us to see a safety-car at a quota [1.50] caused by one of the usual suspects. For Nikita Mazepin to leave is paid to [11.00], while the Japanese Tsunoda does it also has an interesting award to [13.00]. A tremendous race awaits us in Mexico City on a high-speed circuit that rivals Monza.