The award of FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIZE OF MEXICO CITY 2021 It is a unique work of the prestigious Mexican house TANE. She remains in charge of the design and execution of these unique pieces.

The trophies made in .925 silver completely by hand by the goldsmiths of the house, have as a protagonist a symmetrical piece, full of freedom and movement, which shows lines that simulate the wings of the golden eagle, the protagonist of our national shield and that evoke its speed and power.

The body is a silver structure, mounted on a green quartz base called aventurine. The color green is significant not only of our flag, it is also the characteristic hue of our title sponsor Heineken.

In the middle of the base there is a silver plate, with the logos of the Formula 1 and Mexico GP, as well as the position of the pilot. In the upper rear part, three tricolor squares stand out, as a flag and the year “2021”.

SO PROUD TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEXICO GP

“The designs of TANE are recognized worldwide and what they presented to us in 2015 has become a symbol of our Big prize. For us it is a pleasure to present a trophy that shows the strength and dynamism of the eagle, a bird that we find in our national shield and reflects in so many ways an entire country. This trophy is the reflection of the great talent and creativity of Mexican artisans and I am sure that it is the worthy prize for the first three places in the Mexican race “, he commented Federico González, General Director from FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIZE OF MEXICO CITY 2021

“On TANE We are again proud and excited to be the official trophy sponsor and supplier of the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIZE OF THE CITY OF MEXICO 2021. These beautiful and unique trophies represent the best of Mexican craftsmanship, they are handcrafted with the best Mexican silver by the most talented artisans of TANE, and they will be awarded to the winners of the Mexican edition of the most important motorsport event in the world ”, Ralph Simons, CEO of TANE.

The Mexican Grand Prize and TANE They will present two measurements for this trophy. For the first place (pilot and constructor) it will be 60 x 15 x 11 centimeters; while for the second and third place, they will be 47 x 13 x 9 centimeters.

The hobby of the F1ESTA is ready and excited to enjoy the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIZE OF THE CITY OF MEXICO 2021, which will be played from November 5 to 7, in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack and to know who will be the winners of such a beautiful piece of silver.