

Mexico joined the Artemisa program of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The Mexican government joined the program this Thursday Sagebrush of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT, in English) from the United States to take a man and a woman to the Moon.

Mexico joined the Washington initiative at the invitation of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, as stated by the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard at an event with the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SCT).

“We were spectators, now we are going to be participants, it is a great step for Mexico, we are not going to be spectators, we are going to be there,” said the Secretary of Foreign Relations.

Ebrard explained that the inclusion of Mexico in Artemisa It responds to “a coincidence on a series of principles regarding space, sustainability, inclusion, peaceful purposes and participating in design, technology, projection, being part of the project.”

In the program are the space agencies of 13 signatory countries that share NASA’s goal of exploring the Moon in the near future, according to the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE).

The official highlighted that Mexico now occupies the 14th place in aeronautical production in the world with the prospect of climbing to number 10 within the next decade.

“What does Mexico have to put? Mexico has to put its will, its commitment, its resolution, its good will, the minds of our academic and technological centers, ”said the foreign minister.

Vice President Harris invited the Mexican government during Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s visit to the November North American Leaders Summit.

“The Artemis agreements establish clear rules for civil space exploration. We welcome Mexico’s decision to join the Artemisa agreements and conduct space exploration responsibly and sustainably, ”Harris said on his social media.

The pact represents one more diplomatic effort by the current Government of Mexico with a view to space.

The Government of Mexico signed a space cooperation agreement with Russia in September for the exploration and use of outer space for “peaceful purposes.”

Before, in July, Mexico promoted the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE), signed by 18 countries, during the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

