12/05/2021 at 2:27 PM CET

He was the hero of Lion. The ecuadorian Angel Mena got the two goals necessary for the locals to roar louder against UANL Tigers (2-1), and his team is already in the final of the Opening tournament 2021 of Mexican soccer.

Those from Guanajuato needed to win after losing 2-1 in the first leg, and Ore I knew it. It took him five minutes to give the first warning, and only eight to put the first on the scoreboard, crossing the ball with his right leg.

It was his third goal in three games, but not his last. The fourth would arrive, five minutes from the end, to be the savior of the team with a header that sent León to the final.

The fans of the ‘Fiera’ suffered, since shortly after going ahead, at 16 ‘Tigres equaled the contest with a goal from Diego Reyes. From there, a sway of opportunities that were not successful until, with more heart, León came out to bite in the second half to have the clearest, while Tigres based his game on defensive strength.

Finally, based on rebounds and saves by Nahuel Guzmán, Meneses He managed to put the center that Mena would finish off to unleash the madness in the León Stadium.

A madness, which also went to more in a embarrassing episode. The Tigres coach, Miguel Herrera, and that of León, Ariel holan, became entangled in a discussion that spread to the players on the bench, in which after sharing different pushes, the referee expelled two of them and was able to resume a game that left a last breeze of hope for Tigres, without success.

With the same result as in the first leg, León, better classified in the regular phase, saves a place in the final clash. It will be next week, against the winner of the other semifinal between Atlas and Pumas UNAM, who will play tonight in Guadalajara, home of the 0-1 winner of the first leg, Atlas.