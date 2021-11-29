

It is the third lowest number of cases for a single day in Mexico since last June.

MEXICO CITY – Mexico reported 38 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the third lowest figure for a single day since last June, to reach 293,897 deaths, reported this Sunday the Ministry of Health.

On June 1 and 14, Mexico reported 33 and 37 deaths, respectively. In addition, the authorities reported another 1,050 cases to reach 3,883,842 infections.

In Mexico, in the Sunday and Monday reports, the figures decrease due to the processing of information over the weekend.

With these figures, Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from COVID-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and 15th in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The country adds 17 consecutive weeks of decline in infections after a third wave that reached its peak between July and August.

Last Tuesday, the Government strategist against the pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell, boasted a substantial and sustained reduction in COVID-19 cases and of a lesser epidemic intensity after leaving behind the third wave of infections.

This, despite the fact that the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, declared that there are small signs of a fourth wave in the country.

The health authorities recognize that, based on the death certificates, the pandemic would be around 440,000 deaths in the country and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 4,106,134 infections.

Of the number of cases, there are 22,034 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and they represent 0.5% of the total.

In addition, 3,240,521 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals remains at 16% and the use of intensive care beds at 13%.

Regarding deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic, accumulates about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

As of this Monday and until December 14, 27 of the 32 states of the country will be at an epidemiological risk traffic light in green (low risk of infections) and five in yellow (medium risk), none in orange (high risk ) or red (maximum risk).

Given the recent recognition of omicron as a variant “of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Mexican health authorities indicated that they are updating genomic surveillance protocols for the intentional search for said variant.

Vaccination plan

The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program, which includes all those over 18 years of age, more than 132.3 million doses have been applied, adding 211,396 during the last day.

So far, 76.6 million people over the age of 18 have at least one dose. That is, 85% of the total population of legal age.

Of that total, 85% (64.92 million) have received the complete scheme.

Since the end of December 2020, 174.64 million vaccines have arrived in Mexico from various pharmaceutical companies, such as the American companies Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino and Sinovac.

In recent days, the country has vaccinated children between the ages of 12 and 17 with comorbidities and recently announced that it will immunize all adolescents between the ages of 15 and 17.

This Monday, the Government of Mexico City will begin the anticovid vaccination of some 380,000 minors between 15 and 17 years old and without comorbidities, residents of the Mexican capital.

