

Mexico considers that the incentives that the US wants to provide to promote the use of electric cars violates the rules established in the T-MEC.

Photo: Kindel Media / Pexels

Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, warned that if the United States Congress decides to approve tax incentives for electric car manufacturers, then they will respond with “all kinds of retaliation”, published Expansión.

“Us, to defend our auto industry and regional commitment we would retaliate commercially. We are evaluating all kinds of retaliation ”. Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of the Economy.

And it is that the proposal of incentives for the production of electric cars and electric batteries raises tax credits of up to $ 12,500 for armed vehicles in the United States, and another $ 500 dollars for the subjects elaborated in the same country. The benefits will go to companies with unionized workers.

If approved, the legislation will enter into force until 2027. And although the Minister of Economy ruled out capital flight as a consequence, she considers that the measure, yes, “could generate a movement” of the automotive plants installed in Mexico.

Clouthier pointed out the importance of the automotive sector for Mexico, since it represents 4% of the gross domestic product, the 25% of exports and it is an industry that generates more than one million jobs.

The official explained that this issue is not linked to the interpretation of the rules of origin: “We would have to do or propose something strategic for, in those products and those places that also hurt to the other side, take precision shots so the consequences are felt”.

It transpired that Mexico will act accordingly once the initiative is approved, meanwhile the US Senate is scheduled to debate it on December 13.

“We will do our part; We will knock on all the doors we have to knock, senator for senator. We will make this call to the United States, also through the T-MEC mechanisms, ”said Tatiana Clouthier.

For her part, Luz María de la Mora, Undersecretary of Economy, commented: “It is an issue that we will be evaluating with our partners in the World Trade Organization; countries such as Canada, Japan, South Korea, the European Union, Germany, among others. We have seen that this It is a measure that could be contrary to the obligations of the United States in the WTO”.

You may also like:

AMLO says that those who protest violations of T-MEC in the US are a minority, rules out that there are problems

US Government has “serious concerns” about AMLO’s energy reform

T-Mec: US businessmen ask Kamala Harris to intercede so that AMLO respects the agreement