Mexico sends its delegations to the FIRST Robotics Championship 2023

Mexico will have representatives in the FIRST Robotics Championship 2023, which will take place from April 19 to 22 in Houston, United States.

This event, a Robotics World Cup itself, brings together more than 35,000 students, coaches and fans from 43 countries. It is defined as “the largest celebration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)”.

LamBot Participant of FIRST, the Robotics World Cup to be held in Houston

FIRST is the acronym for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. The tournament was founded in 1989 by Dean Kamen, inventor and entrepreneur, creator of the Segway vehicle.

The community prepares children and youth for the future through inclusive robotics programs, which are distributed in teams for ages 4-18.

FIRST’s support system is comprised of volunteers, educators, and patrons that include more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies.

The presence of Mexico in FIRST, the Robotics World Cup in Houston

For Mexico, teams such as LamBot 3478 from PrepaTec (San Luis Potosí), Silverbot (Bachillerato Mineral de Luz, Guanajuato) and Eolotics (Oaxaca) will be assisting.

Monica Vinniza Fuentes, from Eolotics, spoke in millennium about your team’s expectations.

Eolotics Participant of FIRST, the Robotics World Cup to be held in Houston

“Part of what always represents our region and our community is that we are people who come together and look for evolution in what is done,” says Fuentes.

“After an earthquake as tragic as the 2017 earthquake, we saw it as a motivation. It is what is most demonstrated in the competition, the passion and the desire to get ahead, to improve ourselves and show that Oaxaca can be a benchmark for science and technology.”

One of the references for PrepaTec’s LamBot 3478 is Christopher Hernández. Serving as an Engineering captain, he seeks to advance his FIRST team and his community at large.

“With the ideas that I have acquired and with all the experience that I have, I would like to start to improve the community, to change something”, he said in a chat with Conecta. “Sometimes, the part of science and technology is far behind, and I think we can start working on it to give more kids the opportunity to have access to science.”