10/27/2021

On at 23:50 CEST

Adrià Leon

Without identity. This is how Bayern came out onto the pitch at Borussia Park before conceding five goals from the twelfth-ranked Bundesliga so far. Adolf Hütter’s men stormed out at the beginning of both parts to leave Bayern to shame on the day the streak of 85 consecutive games watching goal.

Borussia M’gladbach

Sommer; Beyer (Netz, 53 ‘), Elvedi, Ginter; Bensebaini, Koné, Zakaria, Scally (Herrmann, 69 ‘); Stindl (Pléa, 69 ‘), Hofmann (Neuhaus, 73’) and Embolo (Thuram, 73 ‘).

Bayern

Neuer; Davies (Coman, 55 ‘), Lucas Hernández, Upamecano (Süle, 55’), Pavard; Goretzka (Tolisso, 64 ‘), Kimmich; Sané, Müller, Gnabry (Stanisic, 67 ‘) and Lewandowski.

Goals

1-0 M. 2 Koné. 2-0 M. 15 Bensebaini. 3-0 M. 21 Bensebaini (pti.). 4-0 M. 51 Plunger. 5-0 M. 57 Plunger.

Referee

Tobias Stieler (German). Zakaria (79 ‘) / Upamecano (46’).

Incidents

Match played at Borussia Park before 25,000 spectators.

The M’gladbach passed over Bayern in the first half. The Bavarians, who did not leave anything on the bench, were already below the scoreboard in the second minute. Koné took advantage of a rebound inside the area to place the ball out of reach of Neuer and open the can of one night that would end up being for the memory.

The surprise came when Bayern did not react to the local blow and the chances of the colts began to arrive at the feet of Zakaria and Embolo. One of these reached Hofmann, who enabled Bensebaini inside the area to make the second at Borussia-Park. And if it seemed little, after five minutes Lucas Hernández committed a maximum penalty that would be in charge of transforming, again, Bensebaini.

As a result of the 3-0, Borussia gave control to Bayern, which began to approach the goal defended by Yan Sommer in search of the comeback. Still just Upamecano and Goretzka they managed to shoot – very timidly – before the break.

The second half started the same -or worse- than the first for the Nagelsmann set. Upamecano lost in a compromised area and Plunger I do not forgive to continue with the feast of the foals. In fact, a few minutes later the Swiss recreated even more before the visiting defensive passivity, which allowed him to uncheck without opposition to convert the first hour of play in a little hand to Bayern Munich.

With the tie already resolved, Bayern began to intimidate M’gladbach, but Sommer -and the sticks- they resolved to perfection to eliminate any comeback option and endorse Bayern defeat most painful in its history in competition cup.