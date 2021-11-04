Octavio Ocaña, “he feared for his life, that’s why he didn’t stop”, Mhoni | Instagram

The case of the beloved Octavio Ocaña, famous for his role as Benito rivers in the series Neighbors still giving a lot to talk about and now she is the famous Mhoni Seer who talks about what happened that unfortunate October 29.

The Cuban shared a video on her YouTube channel where she talks about the case and assures that Benito feared for his life and that is the reason why he did not stop starting a police chase and ending up impacted on the retaining wall.

According to Mhoni Vidente, warnings had been received for months about damage that could be done to Octavio Ocana and that was the reason why his father would have put him on security.

Being aware of this situation, of course the young actor did not stop when he saw the patrol behind him because according to the fortune teller “he feared for his life, that’s why he did not stop” and unfortunately, the end was more than regrettable. .

They had already threatened him, things had already been coming for months, so the father gave him people to take care of him, but these people who took care of him were friends of the father, older men; but I see a betrayal inside one of Octavio’s friends or people close to him, shared Mhoni Vidente.

Whoever became famous thanks to programs such as Sabadazzo and the Hoy Program was clear in assuring that the policemen let him go by not providing him with any type of medical support or first aid.

Something that the famous Cuban highlighted is that the device was activated outside the truck so it entered from the outside in and not as the police handled it, since it would be the same actor who would have activated the device when losing control of the vehicle. Mhoni assures that it was after the impact of the truck that they operated against Octavio.

Many people say why didn’t he stop? Because he feared for his life, Octavio Ocaña definitely already knew that they were persecuting him and that he feared for his life and it finally happened, he added.

Mhoni Seer also dared to say that all this will end by himself Octavio Ocana, as he assured that the 22-year-old will demonstrate with one of his parents, relatives or someone close to him to share who was responsible for everything and that he can finally rest in peace.