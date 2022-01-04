Mhoni Vidente: “Vicente Fernández’s family must take care of itself” | Instagram

Mhoni Seer issued a strong warning to the family of Vicente Fernandez to whom he advised to take good care of themselves, could there be more losses in the famous dynasty?

The astrologist, Mhoni Seer, shared some of his most recent predictions for this new year 2022 and unfortunately they are not the most encouraging, especially for the family of “Charro de Huentitán“.

The new year 2022 has just started and the famous seer released some of the new predictions that the world has in store, which apparently come with catastrophic events.

I visualize yet another tragedy in Vicente Fernández’s family, he has to take care of himself, another tr @ g3dia is visualized. How hard! The astrologist pointed.

Apparently, the world of music will continue in a latent threat, this, after the “pythoness“will launch a series of advice particularly with regard to the area of ​​regional gender, the family of”Chente“is within this list.

“It is the year of rebirth”

Although, on the other hand, the fortune teller pointed out that it will be the year in which various artists will bring more babies to the world, the “queen of the stars“He explains that it is the” year of rebirth “and for this, people from the earthly plane have to leave for new humanity to emerge on the spiritual plane.

It should be remembered that Vicente Fernandez He left last 2021, on December 12, the date on which the news was announced that shocked the millions of fans of the ranchera music singer.

The idol of mariachi music moved even the most important personalities in the world of entertainment and politics, from the president of the United States, who sent his condolences, to the singer Beyonce herself, among others.

It would be at the beginning of last year in which the “cuban“He would anticipate strong health problems for Vicente Fernández, whom he advised” should take care of himself “, at that time,” Don Vicente “was still in good condition, before his relapse, the psychic recalled.

Vicente Fernández already had some health problems, however, it was the mishap at the “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch that ended up irremediably affecting the interpreter’s health.

It is in this way that Rafael Martínez de León, or Mhoni Vidente, as he is known in the famous entertainment world, tries to warn society about the lucky or unfortunate eventualities that could happen at some point and that on several occasions has confirmed some of their predictions.