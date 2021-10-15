Mhoni Vidente on Pati Chapoy and Ventaneando: “her last days” | Instagram

In his last days? Mhoni Seer has released its predictions and apparently it is not good news especially for TV Azteca and especially for one of its most iconic show programs of all time, Windowing and its leader, Pati Chapoy.

The famous Cuban seer has not spoken bluntly when predicting the future of Pati chapoy and the program that with so much effort and work has managed to consolidate on Mexican television, since it indicated that the letter from El Emperador came out, which marks the end of Ventaneando.

The emperor’s letter tells me that a much-loved program, one that has made history on television, ‘Ventaneando’, is coming to an end, Mhoni shared.

According to Mhoni Vidente for Mundo Hispánico, it will be in a few months that Ventaneando del aire will be announced and more specifically, it will talk about Pati Chapoy’s health problems that could end in the worst-case scenario.

To say of the fortune teller who obtained enormous success thanks to television programs such as Hoy and Sabadazo, Patricia Chapoy Acevedo She would have a severe disease in the neck, spine or bones that would complicate her health and would withdraw her from driving and the small screen that for so many years has been her second home.

In the next few days or months, there will be talk that Pati Chapoy will leave driving. It is visualized that Pati Chapoy declares that she is sick with the bones, or with a very serious problem in matters of the spine or neck, added the fortune teller.

Recently Ventaneando celebrated its 25 years on the air in a big way, remembering the stars that have passed through its chairs; such as Juan José Origel and Martha Figueroa, who, although they did not come out on good terms with Chapoy, apparently have smoothed out rough edges.

LISTEN TO MHONI HERE

Mhoni Vidente on Pati Chapoy and Ventaneando: “her last days”. Photo: Instagram.

However, according to Mhoni’s predictions, Ventaneando will not reach 26 years on the air; but it was also said that this was already being planned and that the program that would replace it would have already been planned.

About a year ago it was rumored that the show program would go off the air due to a low audience, they even said that Pati Chapoy would even give away money on her program to attract a larger audience; however, the program has been maintained.

The rumors that have also surrounded the program have ensured the departure of Daniel Bisogno or Pedro alone, the most emblematic drivers of Ventaneando who have been alongside Chapoy for many years.

It was said that Pedro Sola would be quite discontinued and that the entry of a new face, there was even talk of Laura G, could increase the audience; On the other hand, it was also managed that the scandals and attitude of Daniel Bisogno were giving the television program a bad image, so Pati would think about his departure.

The followers of the television program hope that Mhoni Vidente’s words are wrong and that they continue to enjoy Ventaneando on the screen, but above all, that Chapoy’s health is fine.