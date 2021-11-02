Inés “N”, where is she and her husband? Mhoni Vidente reveals it | Reform

Agnes and her husband Victor “N” have become one of the most wanted people by the show and also by the authorities, because after arrest warrants were released against them, their whereabouts have been uncertain, it can be said that until now .

Mhoni Seer It is the famous Cuban who raises her hand to reveal the great mystery about where Inés “N” and her new husband Víctor are, since it would not be in Spain or Europe where the couple would be, as was speculated.

The fortune teller who gained enormous fame thanks to television programs such as the Hoy and Sabadazo Program revealed that the Dominican Republic would be the place that is hosting the former Ventaneando host and the lawyer, but there are more surprises, since the famous Mhoni assures that they are already negotiating his return to Mexico.

Mhoni Vidente indicated that the negotiation is on the table, which means that the return of the television presenter could be close and with it, things will get even more tense, as many will fall.

The seer assures that politicians, artists and athletes would be involved in the businesses that keep Inés and her family on the run and that this could be something really big, since the couple’s negotiation could involve talking about others.

In addition, the famous clairvoyant shared that the famous friend of Galilea Montijo could be even more involved in the situation than her husband himself, since while he could face 10 years in prison, she could face 20, due to the large number of contracts she signed. .

The Cuban also spoke about how to show her lifestyle on social networks and the public and assures that Inés did not mind showing off her luxuries since it did not hurt her to spend a huge amount of money on them, since what is sees is not judged and they have an incredible amount of money.

The case CherubsAs the Mexican authority has named it, it has given much to talk about since it is said that there are 3 billion that Inés and her husband diverted from the government to multiple companies during the government of the previous president.

The result of famous people has made the event more scandalous and even more so that it is rumored that more people from the entertainment world could be involved. Without a doubt, the name of Galilea Montijo has been the most related, followed by that of the beautiful Yadhira Carrillo.