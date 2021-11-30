Mhoni Vidente, “I see people completely passed out on the streets” | Instagram

“The fourth and the last”, according to the words of Mhoni Seer, you have to resist a little more. The famous Cuban has spoken about the virus that is still a concern in the world and the fourth wave in which she assures there will even be people fainted in the streets.

Mhoni Seer ensures that the world will once again be alarmed by this fourth wave, it will be really worrying and will go directly against the weakest people, those with low defenses or the unvaccinated.

The fourth wave of the virus that is going to begin to hit the world, more the weakest, more people who were not vaccinated, more people who have very low defenses, shared the fortune teller.

It may interest you: Mhoni Vidente assures “Mexico will be in the dark for days”

The seer who was part of the Hoy program assures that the fourth wave of Covid-19 will reach Mexico and other parts of the world in mid-December, which is why she asks to be careful.

This fourth wave will begin in mid-December in Mexico, the United States and almost the entire world.

LISTEN TO MHONI HERE

Mhoni Seer, “I see people completely passed out on the streets.” Photo: Capture.

Mhoni Seer confirmed that it would be the new variant, Omicron the cause of this fourth wave and although he assures that man will end up controlling this virus and it would be the last wave, he shared that he sees people fainted in the streets, which suggests that it will not be at all easy battle.

A new variant is coming, but we will be able to control it, it is the fourth and last wave. I see people completely passed out on the streets.

The Cuban seer shared that the coronavirus will not be the only thing to worry about, since the cold will also hit Mexico and other regions of the world, mainly the north of the world.

Mhoni Seer He assured that the cold will not give up and will go ahead and be very cruel, so he asks to take good care of himself. He indicated that there will be parts of the world where it has never snowed and now it will and that there will be places with minus 30 or even minus 40 degrees Celsius.

He added that it will be so strong that even animals that are performing will be frozen on their feet and that men will have difficulty breathing; He even assures that the Sun will go down for three days and there will be cities without electricity and without gas.

But there is something else that Mhoni spoke strongly about in his predictions of his YouTube channel, the aliens, since he assured that we will know more about them and that they are about nothing more and nothing less than human beings themselves.