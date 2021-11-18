Mhoni Vidente talks about Carmen Salinas, “Someone else dies” | Instagram

Bad news?, Mhoni Seer He has spoken about the health status of Carmen Salinas and has indicated that “someone else will die”; However, apparently, the followers of the first actress can be calm because the Cuban speaks of someone else.

The fortune teller who gained enormous fame thanks to television programs such as the Hoy and Sabadazo Program shared information on the state of health of Carmen Salinas Lozano and about the “famous three”, since they always say three people go together and Enrique Rocha and Octavio Ocaña have already left in recent weeks.

Mhoni Vidente shared that dear Carmen Salinas felt very melancholic before what happened to her, since days before she was remembering her son Pedro Plascencia Salinas, who left 27 years ago, a brother of hers who also passed away and a niece who lost to Covid-19.

It may interest you: Did Carmen Salinas speak? They reveal possible progress in her health

I felt it for days before it gave him that very melancholic, he had remembered Pedrito, his son, del Chato, his brother from Torreón who died of Covid, and a niece, the seer shared.

Mhoni Seer pointed out that she sees that someone else will pass away very soon; However, it is not Carmelita Salinas but a Televisa artist as well, a Mexican, singer and actor and that finally with him “all three” will be fulfilled.

LISTEN TO MHONI HERE



Mhoni Vidente talks about Carmen Salinas, “Someone else dies”. Photo: Instagram.

I see that someone before her dies, an artist also from Televisa, a Mexican, who is a singer and actor, will die before Carmelita and thus all three will be fulfilled, with Octavio Ocaña and Enrique Rocha, added Mhoni.

The famous one pointed out that Carmen is stable and that her family can keep her in the current state and that her daughter María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas will have the last word at all times; However, the seer did not speak about whether the actress of My fortune is loving you will wake up and if she will, if it will be in the short term.

The unfortunate news that Carmen Salinas placeholder image suffered a stroke occurred on November 11, the event immediately worried the middle of the show and the viewers, who immediately began prayers for the health of the actress and producer.

Many people respect the fact that the family keeps Salinas alive, since she is in a natural coma and on a respirator to keep her alive; but there are those who assure that they should let her rest in peace. The daughter of the Televisa star assures that she has seen her move her feet and even heard her say daughter, so she does not give up hope.