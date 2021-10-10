Univision Mia Dio is one of the participants of NBL 2021.

Mia Dio is one of the ten participants of Our Latin Beauty 2021.

During her talent test for the new season of NBL, the Cuban-Argentine presented a radio segment in the company of the announcer La Bronca.

In his fun and dynamic radio test, Dio expressed that he is in favor of women who marry a man for money and emphasized that she is “very expensive”, so not every man can have her.

Mia Dio confessed to La Bronca that she would marry for money on the Free-Guey Show on NBLA, accompanied by the radio host in her segment of The Free-Guey Show, the Cuban-Argentine confessed that she does not see wrong marrying for money and that she It is very expensive”. The judges appreciated her performance because she was the only one who gave La Bronca a fight. # NBL2021 #NuestraBellezaLatina SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/ Visit the official site: NuestroBellezalatina.com Follow us:… 2021-10-04T13: 05: 16Z

Members of the jury such as Giselle Blondet applauded the participant’s confidence and spontaneity at the time of her talent test.

Blondet also mentioned that she admires the talent and potential of Mia Dio, despite the fact that she is one of the candidates who has difficulty speaking Spanish fluently.

Who is Mia Dio?

Mia Dio, a 20-year-old Cuban-Argentine, is a famous TikTok personality with more than 4 million followers on the social network. Currently, the participant resides in the city of Miami in Florida.

In her initial audition for NBL 2021, Dio pointed out that she is participating in the Univision reality show with the purpose of showing her true personality and not what she has been showing through digital platforms since she rose to stardom as a famous creator of content.

You have your own online clothing store

Along with her role as a social media content creator, Mia Dio has a clear vision for the business world.

Dio is the creator of her own online clothing store, whose pieces are characterized by alluding to her alter ego as a vain woman with exorbitant tastes.

The identity of her boyfriend is a mystery

Using her eccentric personality, Mia Dio through social networks has kept the identity of her sentimental partner anonymous.

Although it is true that the Cuban-Argentine usually shares photographs in the company of her boyfriend, at all times the portraits are modified to keep her heartthrob’s face completely anonymous.

Has difficulty speaking Spanish

Mia Dio was born into a Cuban-Argentine family, but has lived in the United States since she was very young.

During an interview with the judges of NBL 2021, Dio emphasized that the reality show is a personal goal to be able to get out of his comfort zone and practice his Spanish in a Spanish-speaking media outlet as important as Univision.

Has participated in reigns of beauty

In 2017, Mia Dio ventured into beauty reigns by participating in the Miss Florida Teen USA on behalf of the city of Doral in the state of Florida.

Following her participation in the youth beauty pageant, Dio had not tried her luck again in beauty contests until her recent participation in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

She was 15 years old when her mother revealed that she was not the daughter of the man who raised her from a very young age

According to information reviewed by the TheNetLine website, Mia Dio learned at the age of 15 that the man who raised her was not her biological father, as she was led to believe from a very young age in her family nucleus.

“The reason my father did not want to tell me that she was not entirely his daughter was because he was afraid that I would grow up and think I was different,” Dio said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Mia Dio addressed the issue of her biological father in a video on YouTube in 2017. However, this publication was recently removed from her profile on the social network.

His channel on YouTube has more than 60 thousand subscribers

collabs: mia@mypeopleknow.com

Before the rise of the TikTok platform, Mia Dio used to create content for the YouTube social network.

Dio has 63 thousand subscribers on YouTube and his videos have been viewed more than 175 thousand times.

The last publication of the young woman on the YouTube platform was in July with a controversial video that alluded to her sexual preferences.