Without a doubt, celebrity fans always find a way to make comparisons, although sometimes it does not make any sense, as happened with Ángela Aguilar and Mine rubin It is said that Andrea Legarreta’s daughter copied Angela’s look.

Angela Aguilar Since he began his career in music, he has always stood out for wearing typical Mexican costumes, highlighting the culture of Mexico, being that he wears them with pride.

Like Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter, Mía Rubín has also ventured into music with a different style than Ángela, however, as expected, the comparisons were swift.

The same thing happened just a few days ago, when Mia accompanied her parents Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín, as well as her younger sister, to the 2021 Globo International Festival, which took place in León Guanajuato and which became a success. .

In the photos that the young 16-year-old singer shared, she appears wearing a warm look for the autumn weather, it is worth mentioning that Guanajuato is a cool place at this time of year, so it was necessary to wear clothes that would keep her warm.

However the comparisons and supposed copy of the style of Angela Aguilar appeared, when Rubín was shown with a flat hat that he was wearing, stating according to certain netizens that he looked a lot like the interpreter of “En Realidad”.

It is worth mentioning that Angela does indeed have a cowgirl look, but this shows it in the stages where we have seen her with a hat and boots, already being off the stage she maintains a completely different look.

As you surely already know, the youngest member of the Aguilar dynasty is fascinated by fashion, so her style is quite close to Boho and modern, not exactly like a country girl, which by the way she is proud, but not so. takes in practice all the time.

Curiously, Mía Rubín was wearing a look that was certainly similar to that of Ángela, however it was not the same, especially since each of the young women has their own style well identified, only that some people have created a supposed rivalry between the young women.

Surely with the aim of creating conflicts between the new generation of children of important artists such as these two young women and also Lucerito Mijares.