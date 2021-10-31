A bad season is nothing more than that, a mere parenthesis sponsored by the complex conditions in which the past year took place. Miami Heat It has returned to that state of excellence that it displayed in the bubble and that it seemed to lose last season, when its great props looked totally distorted. Eric Spoelstra he has recovered the morale and self-confidence of an enormously complete group, which has been able to incorporate important players and with a common pattern: they know what it is to win a ring. Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris They have endowed the team with that character and experience that is so much needed on the road to glory, for which a Jimmy Butler who has found a new path seems predestined.

“I can score much more than I have done so far. In the last two games I have thrown more than ever and the coaches encourage me to continue like this,” said the team’s great star in the Miami Herald, aware that the spaces that open shooters of the level of Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro, recovered for the cause, can offer you enormous benefits when it comes to assuming responsibilities. Bam Adebayo continues his permanent improvement and the basketball and spiritual direction assumed by Lowry is doing very well to the group. “Now I’m here to make others play, it is not necessary for Jimmy to pass the ball so much, he must continue scoring and showing the star that he is,” says the veteran point guard, the main promoter of Butler’s change of attitude.

Aware that he does not have to take on too many triples, with consummate specialists in it, the talented forward can continue to focus on being the elite defender who always paired him with the rival star, but also on being aggressive in the face of the game. hoop and not worry about involving the rest of the team so much. No one is going to blame this season on Jimmy Butler Let him assume an offensive role, for the peace of mind that he knows how to read the game and interpret that there are many other scoring routes that can benefit from his aggressiveness towards the rim. As if this were not enough, Miami Heat He remains in the defensive elite, holding the best rating since the triple was established in 1980.