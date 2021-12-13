The Miami Marlins They headed into the offseason looking for at least one outfield improvement and marked an addition before the lockout by securing Avisail Garcia on a four-year, $ 53MM contract.

They still hope to add “at least one more outfielder” when the current transaction freeze is lifted, writes Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, which fits in well with recent reports linking the Fish to a myriad of outfield options.

They were tied, to varying degrees, to free-agent options like Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Eddie Rosario even after adding Garcia.

On the trade front, they are reported to have an interest in D-backs star Ketel Marte. An important note in his quest to add to the outfield mix, via a second column from McPherson, is that general manager Kim Ng suggested the team believes the newly hired Garcia can regularly play center field, if required.

Miami doesn’t have a true everyday center fielder right now, and at least apparently, the Marlins seem to be bringing in quite a few corner fielders (eg, Garcia, Jesus Sanchez, Garrett Cooper).

His deadline acquisition Bryan De La Cruz has some experience in the middle (629 innings between MLB and the minors), but a good chunk of that (199 innings) came out of necessity with the Marlins late last season. Meanwhile, he has just 3,000 innings in right field and another 723 in left field, suggesting that the Astros, who traded him to Miami in the Yimi Garcia deal last July, viewed him primarily as a corner option. at the end. less.

The willingness to play Garcia in center field would open up the fish to add another corner option. To that end, it’s worth noting that MLB Network’s Jon Heyman suggested last week on his Big Time Baseball Podcast that Miami “may end Rosario” as his preferred second pick in the outfield. Both Rosario and Garcia have played quite a bit in center field in their careers, so if the former joins the latter in Miami, maybe they could both spend time there from time to time.

Following Garcia’s signing for the Marlins and their pre-lockout trades to acquire catcher Jacob Stallings and infielder Joey Wendle, Miami has $ 23.8MM in guaranteed payroll and a projected Opening Day payroll of approximately $ 69MM, according to Jason Martinez of Roster Resource (including refereeing) eligible players and pre-arb players).

That would be a jump of about $ 12 million from last year’s shortlist, but even for a typically low-paying club like the Marlins, there is room to add to that mark. In the past, it was reported that the Bruce Sherman / Derek Jeter group of owners was planning a gradual increase in payroll as the team emerges from a rebuilding effort.