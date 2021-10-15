Miami Mayor Francis Xavier Suárez says the plan is moving forward to pay city employees in Bitcoin.

In fact, Francis Suárez said that paying government employees in Bitcoin is a high priority for the city.

“This month, Miami will issue a request for proposal. To help create that payment mechanism. And allow residents to pay fees, and even potentially taxes with Bitcoin. ‘

To recall, at the beginning of February 2021, the mayor had said that he had an interest that the employees of the city of Miami could collect their salaries in Bitcoin.

As a curious fact, “eliminate homelessness” or even “increase the police force” are some of the things that Suárez has promised that will be achieved with the creation of MiamiCoin, the city’s own cryptocurrency.

Miami Mayor Francis Suárez reveals plan progress

According to an interview with Emily Chang of Bloomberg Technology, Francis Suárez indicated that he has not forgotten his proposal to pay city employees with Bitcoin.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said it’s “a major priority” for the city to be able to pay employees in Bitcoin: “I want us to differentiate ourselves as a crypto capital of the United States or of the world.” https://t.co/L0eQOlWMni – Bloomberg (@business) October 13, 2021

“I want us to differentiate ourselves as a crypto capital of the United States or the world.”

Furthermore, he added that Miami’s top priority at the moment is to enable Bitcoin as a payment option for the salaries of government employees. And taxes, plus citizen fees.

By the way, throughout the year, Francis Suárez has expressed interest in making Miami the top crypto city.

Also, at the end of September he said that he hoped that residents could pay their taxes in cryptocurrencies from this month.

Basically, Francis Suárez’s strategy is not limited to simply adopting Bitcoin to pay salaries and collect taxes, but goes further. A few weeks ago, he made a general call for miners to settle in the city, offering them various benefits.

Invest part of Miami funds in BTC

Similarly, under his leadership, in late 2020, Miami submitted a proposal to allow the city to invest in Bitcoin. However, the limitations of Florida statutes do not allow local governments to own volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies.

“If we could have kept it from the moment I put the resolution on our agenda, it would have gone up 30 or 40%, so it would have seemed like a genius then. But this is how it works.

In closing, will Miami be the cryptocurrency capital of the United States? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase by Luis Vives: “Once justice that is the bond of human societies has been banished, the freedom that is united to it and lives by it also dies.”

