

Willy Maceo Suárez is the alleged perpetrator of the murder of a homeless person and seriously injuring another.

Photo: Cliff Hawkins / .

Miami Police announced this Thursday the arrest of a “serial killer”, Willy Maceo Suárez, as the alleged perpetrator of the murder on Tuesday of a homeless person and seriously injuring another, in separate incidents, and possibly of having killed a third last October.

At a press conference this Thursday, the interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales identified Maceo, 25, as the author of at least the first two cases, while looking for evidence that would lead to the connection of the Hispanic with another murder with a gun in October.

According to Morales, the first two events began to connect on the afternoon of last Tuesday, when a person called the 911 emergency line to alert a man lying on the ground bleeding profusely from his head.

The man, a homeless man, he was rushed to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he received a gunshot wound to the head and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Maceo was a real estate agent for Century 21 in Miami.

About two hours later, law enforcement found another victim, again homeless, with a fatal wound.

The ongoing investigation “connected the two incidents not only because of the short time that had elapsed between one event and the other, but also because the two people were destitute,” Morales added.

In addition, ballistics tests identified the same pistol caliber used in the two crimes.

The criminal investigation unit of the Police immediately began searching the area in “search of physical and electronic evidence”, a search that led to the capture today of the suspect, who has been accused of attempted murder in the first incident and of murder in the second.

“The investigators have worked diligently, tirelessly, in this case, because they knew they were close (to catching the murderer) and felt the pain and injustice that the victims have suffered at the hands of this cruel individual,” said the head of the Miami Police.

Morales described these crimes as “nonsense” and congratulated the forces of order for their work, which “has allowed this murderer to no longer be on the streets of Miami,” he said.

Maceo was a real estate agent for Century 21 in Miami; State records show that he obtained his real estate license on June 13, 2018 and reported that he lives in the Kendale Lakes neighborhood of Miami-Dade County.

Also read:

· Arrested woman who robbed several Victoria’s Secret stores in Miami

3 people sentenced in Pennsylvania for murdering Domino’s delivery man

Rapist arrested in California after leaving injured victim in ditch for days