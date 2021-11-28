The Bulls-Heat was not a regular season game to use, it was on the contrary a meeting in which every inch was won with sweat from a physical, demanding game. This was a real game, a duel with a clear playoff scent.

All that left us with very good defenses, but also drawbacks, imperfections, rawness typical of stark basketball, sometimes devoid of subtleties. But the highly competitive and even game plugged the holes left by unvarnished passion at some points in the game.

In that framework, Miami won without truce in Chicago despite not being able to count on the patient Tyler herro. In its place an unexpected guest emerged in the last room, Gabe vincent, which ended up being decisive, as was the blackboard of Erik spoelstra.

With 99-102 on the scoreboard and 25.9 seconds to play, he threw out Heat through Kyle lowry, prior to Spoelstra’s timeout. Jimmy Butler sprinted back into his field, like the perfect lure, and dragged Lonzo ball, this in pursuit of the double mark on the man who could not receive the ball, and that decoy left the local defense sold, because Lowry took on Gabe vincent, marked by his pair, and Vincent returned the ball to Lowry, who was alone because Ball had gone to cover Butler. The result was a very easy basket from Lowry entering the basket like Pedro for his home for 99-104. Then Lonzo Ball completed his most dramatic seconds by turning the ball over to Butler. And there the game ended.

Miami prevailed 104-107 with 20 points (16 in the fourth quarter!), 5 assists and 4 triples from Vincent, with 19 points and 6 assists from Lowry, with 18 points, 5 assists and 5 steals from Butler and with doubles. scoring digits Duncan robinson and Max strus. He won without the best offense of Adebayo and without the aforementioned Herro at stake. He did it by moving the ball very well in the fourth quarter, lengthening his possessions, having patience.

This was a very balanced match from start to finish. With Chicago bleeding from his 22 turnovers, a real calamity, and his poor definition from the triple.

The Bulls started very badly in attack, but they were intoned in the second quarter, although Heat had control of the scoreboard, reaching the break with 46-49 on the scoreboard, very bad percentages of both teams from the perimeter and a good data curious … of the 18 players who had stepped onto the court, not one had scored 10 points! Something unusual.

The third quarter saw how Chicago finished it ahead on the scoreboard (74-72) and how shouts of “MVP, MVP …” emerged from the stands. Alex Caruso, who had a great game, finishing with 22 points, 6 assists, 3 of 4 from the triple and several spectacular plays, including a slam in the first quarter in the face of PJ Tucker.

The last quarter was tough for the locals, as, after getting 78-72 after a good start, they conceded a 4-17 run with a crucial participation from Lowry, a set that put Miami ahead by 7 points (82-89 ) and that forced Chicago to row against the current until the end.

DeMar DeRozan he was the local top scorer with 28 points, although Caruso must be reiterated as Chicago’s best player. Zach LaVine did not have his best night, Lonzo Ball did a double-double, but he missed at the most delicate moment, and those who were lazy were both Nikola Vucevic as, above all, Coby white.

The victory puts the Miami Heat (13-7) ahead in the East standings to the Chicago Bulls (13-8).