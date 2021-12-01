

The ultra-luxury residential tower is a sensation in Miami, Florida.

Aston Martin Lagonda and global real estate developer G&G Bussines Developments meet in long tablecloths for the “completion” of the ultra-luxury tower “Aston Martin Residences” located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard.

The residential tower that has incredible panoramic views over the promenade celebrated last night between fireworks its 66 floors, thus becoming the tallest residential tower in Miami.

Although the tower is still in the process of completion, it has become a sensation among the inhabitants, as well as those who want to wake up every day between luxury and comfort; its inhabitants will be able to enjoy a set of activities wellness area, as well as a private superyacht marina, permanent art gallery, and 24/7 butler service.

According to the developers, The curvilinear glass and steel building is built on one of the last urban lots on the boardwalk in downtown Miami, Florida and offers 391 high-end condos and penthouses with spectacular panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

“When we acquired the land, our vision was to build a new landmark, a love letter to Miami and a new benchmark in ultra luxury living. I am delighted that the reality is even more magnificent than the vision. Seeing the Aston Martin Residences reach the top floor fills me with pride ”, expressed Germán Coto, CEO of G&G Business Developments.

Although the condos are not 100 percent finished, lovers of good luxury want to be part of the sail-shaped building that already has 80 percent of the condominiums sold and that will be officially inaugurated in 2022.

Coto has also indicated through a press release that the entire team involved in the development of this super luxury tower has worked carefully on the details to combine timeless iconic design with luxury.

Aston Martin Lagonda Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, said happy to have been able to define ultra-luxury in a residence space with unique and exclusive designs, always keeping an eye on the balance of beauty and performance.

“This is a wonderful moment in the development of the first furniture association. It is one thing to look at the structure as drawings and models, but to see this magnificent tower reach its maximum height is incredible, “said Reichman in the same statement.

