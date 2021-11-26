OR PROMOTIONS

This Friday at the José María Gatica Sports Palace in Villa Mercedes, San Luis, his prodigal daughter Micaela “La Princesita” Luján (9-1-1, 3 KO), will put her super flyweight world crown on the line for the first time. International Boxing Federation (IBF), facing the dangerous Panamanian, Nataly “The Warrior” Delgado (8-3-1, 3 KO). The star cap can be enjoyed on the TyC Sports screen from 23:00, and by streaming on TyCSportsPlay.com from 21:30, as part of a new international production by OR Promotions.

It will be the premiere of the San Luis before its people as absolute starter, and the return to Mercedino territory after four years. The young champion, only 22 years old, will try to consolidate the reign she conquered in February of this current after beating Débora Gómez on points in Santa Fe.

In a career that began far from Argentina, La Princesita made her first fights in Colombia and Mexico, to begin her local journey in January 2019 with victory over Virginia Cárcamo. Only two months were enough for him to get into the consideration of the specialists, when in March he gave the bell by widely defeating the notable Débora Dionicius, in Santa Cruz.

From that moment, Luján made a name for himself and thanks to this he was able to obtain the chance to contest the IBF World Super Flyweight Championship against then-champion Jorgelina Guanini, who retained the crown with a controversial draw in a war from start to finish. However, perseverance achieved its goal and 17 months later he had his revenge with the victory against Gómez, managing to climb to the top.

For his part, Delgado, 27 years old and a native of Santiago de Veraguas (250 km from the capital), will have his first ecumenical opportunity and his third starting duel after two unsuccessful attempts for the Fedelatin minimosca and fly scepter. The boxer who is trained by the renowned coach Julio Archibold (maker of multiple world and regional champions), will carry out her first duel outside borders, in a race that saw her born as rented in August 2014. In her last presentation, she won In a unanimous decision to the Mexican Eloisa Martínez, who also knew how to rival Luján on two occasions.

At the official weigh-in, held on Thursday at the Calle Angosta Complex, Luján stopped the faithful at 51,300 kilograms (113 pounds), while Delgado charged 51,900 (114.40).

In the semi-fund match, agreed to six turns in the middle heavyweight division, there will be a cross between the needy between the Chaco from Quitilipi and former member of the Argentina Condors franchise, Juan “Chespi” Rizo Patron (77,800 / 9-3-0, 8 KO ), and the Mendoza from San Rafael, Nelson “El Zurdito” Rosalez (77,000 / 5-5-0, 4 KO).

Likewise, six laps in the super featherweight category, the return to the ring of the former IBF featherweight world champion, Jujuy Brenda “La Pumita” Carabajal (56,500 / 16-5-1, 9 KO), will take shape, who will cross gloves with the experienced santiagueña based in Rosario, Lilian “La Turquita” Silva (57,400 / 4-10-1).

At four in welterweight, the local Jesús “El Bombardero” Amitrano (66,500 / 2-3-1, 2 KO), will be measured with the Cordovan from Río Cuarto, Juan Manuel “El Príncipe” Vallejos (66,000 / 1-2-0 ).

Opening the day in super fly, will be presented the San Luis from the capital, Axel Medina Lucero (52,100), will see the faces with the Santiago from capital, Sergio Daniel Rosalez (52,000 / 1-0-0), executioner of the Olympian Ramón Quiroga.

Photos: Ramón Cairo / OR Promotions