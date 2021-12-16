Black Panther – 90% was released in 2018, and since its arrival, the immediate liking of Marvel fans was noticed by Erik Killmonger, the antagonist of the film, played by Michael B. Jordan, who we have also seen in films like Creed: Heart of Champion – 94%, Creed II: Defending the Legacy – 79% and Seeking Justice – 85%. From the point of view of such a villain, he considered himself the hero of the story in Black Panther, as his goal was to take control of Wakanda to change the lives of people of African descent around the world.

Even though Killmonger died in Black Panther, Jordan returned with this character in Marvel Studios’ first animated project, What If …? – 84% The actor commented on a bit of Erik Killmonger when asked in a recent interview if he considers him a villain, confidently stating that the character is not. Jordan sat with Taylor rooks from Bleacher Report to talk about Killmonger, the best sports movies, the future of the HBCU (Historically black colleges and universities) and his favorite moment from Kobe on the court, among other issues.

About halfway through the conversation, Rooks he asked Jordan if he considered Killmonger as a villain, to which the actor responded with a simple “No.” Before the interpreter’s answer, Rooks She added that she didn’t think of Killmonger as a villain either, but as an antagonist. Michael He agreed with the interviewer and proceeded to explain the reasons he had to support the statement. His words were as follows:

I think he was a necessary part of the conversation, he cared for his people as much as T’Challa. He just had a different way of doing it. I think he was a historian who knew the history of government and oppression. Erik is a really smart guy, an MIT graduate. He saw that there was only one way to change things and he followed it. I don’t think his reasoning was completely wrong, I also don’t think T’Challa’s reasoning was completely wrong, I think it was a conversation that needed to be had. But, it’s also a movie, Killmonger may have tried to take a more passive approach to seeing the change happen, but after witnessing how long it was taking, he decided it would take too long.

Black panther It was produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was directed by Ryan Coogler, who wrote the script in collaboration with Joe Robert Cole, and stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. In Black PantherT’Challa is crowned King of Wakanda after the death of his father, but Killmonger challenges him and plans to abandon the country’s isolationist policies and start a global revolution.

In What if…?, Killmonger was one of the characters brought together by the Watcher to form the Guardians of the Multiverse. Along with Doctor Strange Supreme, Captain Carter, Party Thor, Gamora, T’Challa Star-Lord, and Black Widow, they prevented Ultron Vision from destroying the Multiverse. The series was created for Disney Plus, based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. It is the fourth television series in the MCU produced by Marvel Studios, and the studio’s first animated series. This show explores alternate timelines in the Multiverse that show what would happen if the important moments of the MCU movies happened differently.

